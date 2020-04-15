Marin Theatre Company Cancels Remainder of Season

Marin Theatre Company's (MTC) executive leadership and Board of Directors announce today the cancellation of all remaining performances in their 2019/20 season. This includes the programmed productions of Jordan Tannahill's Botticelli in the Fire and Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over. In recognition of the current public health crisis, and in adherence with the extended shelter-at-home order in effect through May 3rd across the Bay Area, MTC has suspended work on the 2019/20 season.

In light of these cancellations, MTC also made the difficult decision to lay off roughly 50% of their staff, in the hopes that by weathering this crisis financially intact, they will be able to provide stability, artistic work, and a place of community again as soon as possible.

"We did not come to this decision lightly. It took us some time because we wanted to make sure we had as much information as possible. But rather than moving these shows around or deeper into the summer, we decided that we will cancel the remaining performances, and we will be focusing on ways to move forward over the summer. We're hoping to bring much of our company back when we start performances again."-Jasson Minadakis | MTC Artistic Director

Jordan Tannahill's Botticelli in the Fire, an anachronistic portrait of the infamous Italian painter, was scheduled to begin previews on Thursday, April 23rd and run through Sunday, May 17th. All performances are cancelled.

Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, which won MTC's Sky Cooper New American Play Prize in 2017 and follows two young black men dreaming of a promised land they've yet to find, was scheduled to begin previews on Thursday, June 18th and run through Sunday, July 12th. All performances are cancelled.

MTC will be following up directly with current ticket holders for both Botticelli in the Fire and Pass Over to detail their ticketing options. Ticket holders are encouraged to show support for MTC by donating the value of their tickets back to the theatre as a tax-deductible contribution.

Despite these cancellations, Marin Theatre Company remains committed to engaging with new plays, artists and the community of theatregoers in innovative ways during this period of social distancing. MTC will focus their work in the coming months on weathering the current health crisis and returning in the Fall with their 2020/21 season.

"We will be going dark physically, in our space, until the Fall. During this time, we hope our community will stay with us. We will certainly be finding new ways to bring audiences content. During this time we are also going to leave our ghost light on in the Boyer Mainstage Theater. The ghost light has become a tradition in the theater; it is a safety mechanism, to make sure that anyone who wanders up on stage while the building is dark won't accidentally fall and get injured. We know that staying out of this space, for now, is the safest option for our community. But we're going to leave our ghost light on as a symbol of hope that we will be back in this space, soon, hearing new plays from new American voices; plays that will help us get through this time, and help us build a stronger community when we're back together."-Jasson Minadakis | MTC Artistic Director





