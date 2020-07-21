MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Be Presented Virtually From the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood

Take a dip below the Deck with one of Shakespeare's most problematic plays of virtue and vice- justice and mercy.

With his city beset with brothels and loose morality, the Duke of Vienna must seek some divine intervention. In doing so, he hands over power to Lord Angelo, who enforces long-dormant codes of chastity with a zealous fervor. When a pious young nun pleads for the life of her condemned brother, Angelo's response is surprisingly sensual, even to him- revealing a web of desire, deception, and hypocrisy that infects every corner of society.

Measure For Measure will relaunch the company's Third Series as a challenge and exploration of how we tell stories during a pandemic. Shakes on the Deck has created an interactive Zoom experience in which you can watch a live and socially distanced production from multiple seats in the house. Measure For Measure promises to bring you a unique experience in which following all the rules makes you feel like you're breaking them. In addition, you'll be sent a virtual program that includes background on the show, themed recipes, and even a drinking game for those of age to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own home.

The production team includes Alec De Kervor (Composer), Katherine Landreth (Costume Designer), Autumn McKinney-Brooks (Associate Director), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director). The ensemble will feature company members Nick Molari, Katherine Landreth, Mikey Mulhearn, Kodi Jackman, Libby Wahlmeier, and Sarah Hinchcliff. This youthful and vibrant band of actors will sweep you through the underground of Vienna, bringing to life a multitude of colorful and sometimes scummy characters.

Measure For Measure will be presented virtually on July 31st and August 1st, 2020 from the space beneath EverBar at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood. Performances begin at 8pm with the virtual house opening at 7:30pm. Run time is one hour with no intermission. Tickets are available online by visiting shakesonthedeck.com. Tickets are priced at $10-$15. To read more about the health and safety precautions the company is taking, please visit shakesonthedeck.com.

