Los Angeles Public Library Hosts a Talk With Author Jan Eliasberg

Author Jan Eliasberg will be the special guest for The Los Angeles Public Library/Westwood Branch On-line Author Talk/Event on Saturday, Oct 17, 2pm-3pm PT via Zoom. This event is free.

Award-winning screenwriter and television and film director, Jan Eliasberg's discusses her debut novel, HANNAH'S WAR (Back Bay Books, a Little Brown imprint). Eliasberg is turning her hand to fiction, taking her long-standing talent for portraying strong, independent female characters and for orchestrating rip-roaring, fast-paced drama and action on-screen and bringing it to the page. Inspired by a real-life female physicist, Eliasberg's re-imagining of the race to build the atomic bomb brings cinematic scope, unforgettable imagery, pitch-perfect dialogue, and rich, complex characters to a compelling story full of unexpected plot twists, set against the high-stakes historical backdrop of World War II. The result is a beautifully rendered, gripping novel.

JAN ELIASBERG is an award-winning screenwriter and director of film and television Her prolific career includes writing and directing dramatic pilots for CBS, NBC, and ABC. She was hand-picked by Michael Mann as the first woman to direct Miami Vice and Wise guy; as well as countless episodes of TV series, including Thirteen Reasons Why, Bull, Nashville, Parenthood, The Magicians, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, Supernatural, and numerous others; Her debut feature film Past Midnight, starred Paul Giamatti, the late Natasha Richardson, and the late Rutger Hauer. Throughout her tenure as a celebrated screenwriter, Eliasberg has written films driven by strong female leads, including Fly Girls about the Women Air Service Pilots in World War II for Nicole Kidman and Cameron Diaz. Eliasberg received her B.A. from Wesleyan University, Magna Cum Laude, and holds MFAs from the Yale School of Drama in Directing and the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson in Fiction. A native New Yorker, Eliasberg currently lives in New York City.

