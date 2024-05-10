Los Angeles Playwrights & Theaters Receive Funds To Produce New Plays Locally

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calling all small-to-midsize ﻿Los Angeles theatre makers! Applications are being accepted now. Deadline: June 1, 2024: https://lanpp.org/grant-guidelines-and-application/

﻿LA NEW PLAY PROJECT's two-tiered grant program offers $20,000 grants to playwrights for new, unproduced plays, with an additional $20,000 to producers to help support the play's world premiere production.

The funding is intended to award excellence in playwriting, encourage the production of new and untried plays on the smaller stages of Los Angeles, and help stabilize theatrical productions that originate here but that may resonate beyond the borders of Los Angeles County.

Producers in partnership with playwrights are invited to submit new scripts that are under consideration for production. A distinguished peer panel selects one-to-three projects for the award.

CURRENTLY ON STAGE:

See 2022 Awardee Two Stop and Pang Spa by David Johann Kim, currently running in repertory with EST/LA and Chalk Repertory Theatre. Get your tickets here!

