Los Angeles Philharmonic Association to Present Playboy Jazz Festival for Seventh Year in a Row

For the seventh year in a row, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association will present the annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. In keeping with the tradition of presenting an exciting and diverse line-up, performers already confirmed to appear, June 6-7, 2020, include soul rebels St. Paul and The Broken Bones, jazz drummer and producer extraordinaire Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science, hip hop singer and songwriter Musiq Soulchild, jazz all-stars The Crosscurrents Trio with Dave Holland, Zakir Hussain & Chris Potter, R&B funkmasters The Isley Brothers featuring Ronald and Ernie Isley, world music super group Bokanté, all-star female jazzers Artemis with Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Ingrid Jensen, Allison Miller, Noriko Ueda and Nicole Glover, the glorious Afro-Cuban sounds of Cimafunk, audience favorite Mr. Sipp "The Mississippi Blues Child," Nigerian superstar Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers, British acid jazz band Incognito, jazz saxophonist extraordinaire Azar Lawrence with the Azar Lawrence Experience, and more.

A full line-up of talent will be announced February 18, 2020 in tandem with the schedule for the complete Hollywood Bowl summer 2020 season. George Lopez will once again host the event, marking the eighth year of his involvement with the Festival.

Series subscription-holders will be sent their order forms today, January 7, 2020, with single tickets going on-sale February 18, 2020.

For more information on the 2020 Playboy Jazz Festival, please visit hollywoodbowl.com/playboyjazz.

The Playboy Jazz Festival is produced for the Los Angeles Philharmonic by FestivalWest, Inc.





