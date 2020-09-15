Los Angeles Open Mic Marks 26 Weeks Of Zoom Performances

All are welcome to participate as singers or audience members at 7:30 p.m. (PT) every Monday.

For 26 weeks, an enthusiastic group of mostly Southern California singers have performed for each other, friends and family at a lively Zoom cabaret during quarantine. Every Monday night, about 25 diverse members of Trip Kennedy's Show Off Show tune in to catch up with fellow isolated music lovers and sing, share laughs and soothe their souls. As host Kennedy likes to say "in a world gone mad, we keep each other sane."

To celebrate the 26-week milestone of Trip Kennedy's Show Off Show since the nation shut down mid-March, the group is exploring a new idea with "A Song For You." After being randomly matched up, singers meet up via phone or Zoom, do a little research and decide on a song title for each other to perform. "A Song For You" is set to take place on September 21 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

"The ritual of gathering online every week and stretching our creative muscles by singing new songs has been incredibly therapeutic," said Kennedy.

Each week, song selections are guided by creative themes such as the 1920s, songs from World War II, the 1980s, comedy or torch songs. Singers enhance their performances by wearing costumes, using props, customizing backgrounds, reciting poetry, dancing, playing instruments and one even appeared with a puppet on the Zoom stage.

Composers featured include Leonard Bernstein, Randy Newman, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter plus Kander & Ebb. A popular evening was TV/Movie theme night kicked off by Kennedy with the opening to Blazing Saddles. Many sang familiar tunes from TV shows such as "Green Acres," and Saturday morning favorite "Scooby-Doo."

The group's July 13th celebration of Bastille Day featured a special guest performance by chanteuse Pamela Clay who lived in France for many years and has performed her one-woman show "Forever Piaf!" at many venues in L.A. and New York.

Memorial Day prompted an evening dedicated to heroes. Performers paid tribute to loved ones, friends who are essential workers in healthcare and food service or who served in the military.

The group organized a fundraiser for National Bail Out to provide relief to those arrested at #BlackLivesMatter protests. Kennedy and a few others presented a curbside cabaret for 94-year-old open mic devotee Julian Troup who sings socially-distanced from his front porch.

A community without borders, singers Zoom in from far away such as Ron Kert in Tampa, Florida and Nuša "Ana" Kalanj from Ljubljana, Slovenia. "It's great to expand our reach through technology and share this fun virtual venue with singers across the nation and the world," said Kennedy.

"Piano bars are magical places where a Broadway leading lady shares the mic with someone who is just starting out and everybody gets to shine," said Kennedy who founded the event last November at The Canyon at The Rose in Pasadena, California. "We've managed to recreate the in-person magic through technology and build a warm, welcoming community," he continued. "I'm especially thrilled about the enthusiasm we've maintained during these 26 weeks of lock down."

All are welcome to participate as singers or audience members at 7:30 p.m. (PT) every Monday. For information on how to sign up or to receive the newsletter, contact Trip Kennedy at Brooklynboyinla@gmail.com or 323-345-3219.

