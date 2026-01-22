 tracker
The Pasadena Chorale Celebrates Black American Composers With I BELIEVE Concert

Pasadena Chorale's upcoming concert to showcase influential Black American composers

By: Jan. 22, 2026
The Pasadena Chorale invites the community to I BELIEVE, a powerful concert honoring Black History Month through music that explores faith, hope, and social justice. This free performance by the award-winning Pasadena Chorale will take place Wednesday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Pasadena.

I BELIEVE celebrates the profound musical legacy of two Black American composers. The program opens with original spiritual arrangements by Michal Dawson Connor, an Altadena-based composer whose settings of “My Lord, What a Morning” and “There Is a Balm in Gilead” draw on deep traditions of resilience, devotion, and communal strength.

The concert culminates in Margaret Bonds' Credo, a work of conviction and hope based on the poem by W.E.B. DuBois. With a bold vision of social justice and belief in humanity's shared responsibility, Credo stands as a moving artistic statement that remains deeply relevant today.

Together, these works offer an evening of spiritual reflection and musical storytelling—honoring a rich cultural heritage while affirming the enduring power of belief.

Admission is free and open to the public. 




