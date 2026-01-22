The Pasadena Chorale Celebrates Black American Composers With I BELIEVE Concert

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pasadena Chorale invites the community to I BELIEVE, a powerful concert honoring Black History Month through music that explores faith, hope, and social justice. This free performance by the award-winning Pasadena Chorale will take place Wednesday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Pasadena.



I BELIEVE celebrates the profound musical legacy of two Black American composers. The program opens with original spiritual arrangements by Michal Dawson Connor, an Altadena-based composer whose settings of “My Lord, What a Morning” and “There Is a Balm in Gilead” draw on deep traditions of resilience, devotion, and communal strength.



The concert culminates in Margaret Bonds' Credo, a work of conviction and hope based on the poem by W.E.B. DuBois. With a bold vision of social justice and belief in humanity's shared responsibility, Credo stands as a moving artistic statement that remains deeply relevant today.



Together, these works offer an evening of spiritual reflection and musical storytelling—honoring a rich cultural heritage while affirming the enduring power of belief.



Admission is free and open to the public.