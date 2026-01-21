A ROOTS PICNIC EXPERIENCE: A GREAT NIGHT IN HIP-HOP is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots will return to the iconic Hollywood Bowl, with A Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip-Hop. Set to take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, the one-night-only concert special will feature The Roots and NAS, with special guests T.I., Bun B, De La Soul, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, at 10:00 AM PT at hollywoodbowl.com.

A Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip-Hop follows last summer’s sold-out Roots Picnic: Class of ‘95 at the Hollywood Bowl, which saw the band bring their iconic Roots Picnic experience and curation of artists to the West Coast for the second time. Roots Picnic: Class of ’95 featured special performances by The Roots, Lil’ Kim, Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Quik, Raekwon, E-40, Goodie Mob, and Havoc of Mobb Deep. The upcoming Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip-Hop continues to build upon the renowned event, which Rolling Stone hails as “Hip-Hop’s Greatest Festival,” promising show-stopping performances, The Roots’ signature jams, and surprises throughout the evening.

With the Hollywood Bowl serving as the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 100 years, the 2026 season continues the tradition of presenting classical concerts every Tuesday and Thursday night, featuring Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, and a roster of star-studded guest conductors and artists. Jazz Plus nights offer a wide-ranging trip through the world of jazz and beyond, with the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock at the helm. Weekends will be filled with some of the biggest names in popular music, selections of films and film music, and the KCRW Festival featuring an eclectic array of exciting artists. The full Hollywood Bowl 2026 season will be announced in February 2026.