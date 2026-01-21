Video: Will Swenson Takes On the Title Role in SWEENEY TODD at La Mirada

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Tony award-nominee Will Swenson starring as “Sweeney Todd” in its upcoming major revival of the Stephen Sondheim masterpiece, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, directed by Jason Alexander. Watch the video as Will describes what it's like to star in his favorite musical of all-time.

Joining Will Swenson as “Sweeney Todd” is Lesli Margherita as “Mrs. Lovett,” Chris Hunter as “Anthony,” Allison Sheppard as “Johanna,” Norman Large as “Judge Turpin,” Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Beadle Bamford,” Austyn Myers as “Tobias,” Andrew Polec as “Pirelli,” Meghan Andrews as “The Beggar Woman,” and Jeff Lowe as “The Overseer.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Gabbie Adner, Anthony Cannarella, Ryan Dietz, Grant Hodges, Bets Malone, Drew Margolis, Michael McClure, Hassan Nazari-Robati, Lizzy Sheck, Rianny Vasquez, and Toni Elizabeth White. The Swings will be Davide Costa and Maddie Miller Lacambra.

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, originally produced on Broadway by Richard Barr, Charles Woodward, Robert Fryer, Mary Lea Johnson, Martin Richards in association with Dean and Judy Manos.

Musical direction will be by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony award-winner Jason Alexander. SWEENEY TODD will preview on Friday, January 30 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 31 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, January 31 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, February 22, 2026 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.