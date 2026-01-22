KITTIES IN SPACE: DOOMSDAY Set to Premiere in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With audiences laughing and critics praising its absurdity and inventive world-building, Kitties in Space: Doomsday is racing toward its final performances at the 30 Minutes or Less Festival. Only two shows remain for the fast, funny sci-fi comedy at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre Jan. 23, 2026, at 9:15 p.m. and Jan. 25, 2026, at 4:45 p.m.

Written by John Joseph Enright and directed by John Coppola, Kitties in Space: Doomsday follows intelligent house cats Socks and Mittens as they tumble through outer space, catnip-fueled drug trips, and a deadly time loop. The result is a whirlwind of physical comedy, surreal encounters, and unexpected heart - all delivered in under 30 minutes.

Audiences and reviewers have responded enthusiastically, calling the show “a fun, experimental, and comedic piece” that wins laughs through “absurdity and physical humor.” Praise has highlighted the play's imaginative scope, noting its blend of talking animals, random encounters, drug trips, and time-bending storytelling as “a wild combo” that's both playful and entertaining. Reviewers have also singled out the creators' success in fully realizing the show's strange and delightful universe.

Kitties in Space: Doomsday grew out of Kitties in Space: The Saga, a cult-favorite series first developed in Chicago and later performed internationally. While delightfully silly, the play carries a clear message, defy oppression, follow your curiosity, and pounce on your bliss, wrapped in sharp humor and bold theatricality.

The production features a four-person cast: Michael Moret, Lena Bouton, Kim Aquarelli, and Jack Little, and is presented by Barely Concealed Productions, with Enright also serving as executive producer and Matthew V. Quinn as consulting producer.