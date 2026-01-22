Photos: BROWNSTONE at Open Fist Theatre Company

Catherine Butterfield's 'BROWNSTONE' explores three distinct time periods in one iconic building.
Open Fist Theatre Company opens the Los Angeles premiere of Catherine Butterfield’s “Brownstone” this Saturday with Ron West at the helm. Check out photos below!
Unfolding on the second floor of a classic New York brownstone at three distinct moments in its history, the play’s structure is as striking as the architecture that inspired it. Three poignant, often funny stories, set in 1978, 1937 and 1999, take place in the same building, linked through time.
Deena and Maureen (Rosie Byrne and Amber Tiara) are a pair of starry-eyed aspiring actresses, newly arrived to New York in the 1970s and struggling to get their big break. We meet Stephen and Davia (Matthew Goodrich and Chelsea Spirito), a pampered, rich young couple of the 1930s who long to move to Paris. Striving for success, Jason and Jessica (Isaac W. Jay and Jade Santana) are a chillingly self-absorbed “power couple” of the new millennium.
Performances continue through February 28 at Atwater Village Theatre, where Open Fist is in residence.
Photo Credit: Erin Clendenin
The Ensemble
Amber Tiara and Rosie Byrne
Amber Tiara and Rosie Byrne
Amber Tiara and Rosie Byrne
Rosie Byrne and Amber Tiara
Chelsea Spirito, Matthew Goodrich
Chelsea Spirito, Matthew Goodrich
Chelsea Spirito, Matthew Goodrich
Matthew Goodrich and Chelsea Spirito
Chelsea Spirito, Matthew Goodrich
Isaac W. Jay and Jade Santana
Jade Santana and Isaac W. Jay
Jade Santana and Isaac W. Jay
Isaac W. Jay and Jade Santana
Jade Santana and Isaac W. Jay
Rosie Byrne, Jade Santana, Chelsea Spirito
Matthew Goodrich, Chelsea Spirito, Amber Tiara, Isaac W. Jay and Jade Santana
Amber Tiara, Jade Santana, Isaac W. Jay Photo bhy Guy Manly
Videos