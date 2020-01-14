Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents US Premiere of BURN MY LETTERS

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) and new Music Director Jaime Martín presents the highly anticipated U.S. premiere of Albert Schnelzer's Burn My Letters: Remembering Clara for three performances across the Southland on Friday, February 7, 8 pm, at Northridge's The Soraya, Saturday, February 8, 8 pm, at Glendale's Alex Theatre, and Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2 pm, at UCLA's Royce Hall.

The "well crafted" work (Irish Times), a LACO co-commission with RTE National Symphony Orchestra, Lahti Symphony Orchestra and Gävle Symphony Orchestra, was inspired by the legacy of Clara Schumann and celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of this pivotal figure in Romantic music. Schnelzer, "one of Sweden's foremost composers" (Classical Music Magazine, UK), is noted for his intensely personal, energetic and lyrical music. The program also features renowned German violinist Christian Tetzlaff on Beethoven's Violin Concerto and concludes with Dvořák's radiant Symphony No. 6.

Tetzlaff, applauded for his musical integrity and compelling interpretations, garnered exceptional praise for a previous performance of Beethoven's Violin Concerto with the London Symphony Orchestra, which The Guardian's music critic hailed as, "the greatest performance of the work I've ever heard." He is noted for performing familiar works in a completely new light, frequently turns his attention to forgotten masterpieces and also attempts to bring important new works into the repertoire. Tetzlaff has an unusually extensive repertoire and performs approximately 100 concerts annually.



Tickets start at $28. For information about the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's 2018-19 season or to order tickets, please call 213 622 7001, or visit www.laco.org





