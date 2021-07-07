Live Theater Returns with The Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival

Independent Shakespeare Co. is roaring back as one of the first Los Angeles theater companies to present live, in-person performances following the pandemic. The Tempest will be presented at a new, temporary performance site in Griffith Park as a result of construction beginning on the long-awaited Griffith Park Performing Arts Stage Project. The Tempest will be a site-specific production, using the trees, rocks, and natural beauty of the park to conjure up Prospero's island. This season only, reservations are required.

While the stage is being constructed at the Festival's established location of The Old Zoo, this summer's performances will be located farther up the hill in an enchanting dell. This is a smaller site with a capacity limit of approximately 250 people, requiring all audience members to reserve a spot on the grass to watch the players. Space is extremely limited; reservations are required as walk-ups may not be accommodated.

Director Melissa Chalsma comments, "At this point, it's a cliché to say that the past year has required all of us to pivot to the point of pirouette, but something can be a cliché, and also be true! And as we continue to explore new modes of storytelling, we are thrilled to be returning to live theater. But in a delightful plot twist, we are returning with a difference. This summer, the city will break ground on the new Griffith Park Performing Arts Stage at our usual spot in the Old Zoo. Because of this, we have a unique opportunity to create a site-specific production in an enchanting, adjacent area. This hidden dell will transform to Prospero's island for this summer's production of The Tempest. I can imagine no better play to return with. Prospero, having been shipwrecked on an island by his usurping brother, is determined to exact revenge. But when the opportunity arises and the past is confronted, Prospero finds he cannot control his heart. The Tempest is an examination of the impact of isolation and the transformative power of forgiveness, and also a love letter to the power of theatrical magic. It is a beguiling play that calls for creative innovation and emotional depth. Magic by any means, art where you least expect it, and reconciliation when it seems impossible: it's the perfect story to tell as we reunite with the Los Angeles community."

Managing Director David Melville adds, "Last year, as the pandemic hit, we started changing our plans. Predictions were made that theaters would reopen by the end of 2020. Consequently, we planned a scaled-back summer festival opening in August of that year. As we all know, that had to be canceled and here we are with a quickly moving re-opening that nevertheless poses questions about how people want to engage, or if they are ready to emerge. Our live production of The Tempest heralds our return to Griffith Park. We will also face the additional challenge of working around the construction of the permanent outdoor stage being built for future seasons of Griffith Park Free Shakespeare. Audience members might have the additional thrill of exploring a new temporary stage site adjacent to our regular quarters."

In addition to theatrical presentations, community engagement events including Civic Night and pre-show Salon discussions are being planned. All in-person events are outdoors. The family workshop series, Players in the Park, will move to a virtual offering.

For those who wish to enjoy Shakespeare at home, a new film will be streamed August 25 - 29: Live at the Porpentine (A Comedy of Errors). Produced by Better Than Dreams with Independent Shakespeare Co., this original film features many of ISC's company favorites and ISC's proprietorial mix of mischief and music that add a contemporary flare.