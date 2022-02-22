Lightning In A Bottle & Do LaB Announce Phase Two Artist Lineup

Today Do LaB, originators and creators of the boutique festival experience Lightning in a Bottle, have announced the phase two music lineup for the event's 2022 return to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California. For five days on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-30, LIB will gather a unique blend of torchbearers from an array of genres and origins to its renowned creative tapestry.

Lightning in a Bottle's previously announced phase one lineup highlighted the performers that will grace the Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie stages, which included Glass Animals, Kaytranada, GRiZ, Chet Faker, Black Coffee, Four Tet, SG Lewis, Big Wild, Purity Ring, Little Simz, Seth Troxler, Maya Jane Coles, CloZee, Ekali, Jon Hopkins, GoldLink, G Jones b2b EPROM, Koffee, Monolink, and much more.

With phase two, Lightning in a Bottle has now shared the list of artists that will be performing at The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique. Each of these stages feature their own unique setup, vision, and style of programming, giving attendees even more options to choose from as they weave their way throughout the festival grounds and create their individual journey.

Starting things off for phase two is The Stacks, which will return to LIB once again this year with a focus on bass music sets from a variety of rising stars and veterans alike. Highlights on the lineup include Joe Kay of Soulection, An-Ten-Nae, The Gaslamp Killer, Beat Kitty, Smoakland, Mimosa, Morillo, GREAZUS, Pressha, SPEKt1, HoneyBee, and much more.

Next up is The Junkyard, which as the name suggests will include recycled junk throughout while hosting some of California's favorite house and techno artists including Henry Pope, Rachel Torro, Dead-Tones, Big Cee, Roxy Venus, G-Dubbs, Mr. Bootsauce, Patricio, Evan Hatfield, and more. The stage will also play host to the Junk in the Trunk art car, which has been present at Burning Man in the past and will act as a stage backdrop while also being mobile around the festival at times.

Closing things out for the phase two lineup is The Grand Artique, which transports festival-goers to the legendary home of Frontierville with its wild west aesthetic, classic saloon, and general store. This year, guests can look forward to a Psychedelic Hoedown from festival favorite Dirtwire, performances from live acts including The Brothers Comatose, Tommy Guerrero, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Gone Gone Beyond, Moontricks, and a variety of activities like Renegade Opera, Sunday Revival, a Grand Artique Talent Show, "The Grand Auction," and Global Brunch with Danni G, Spekt1, Andreasone, and Beatalks.

Since 2006, Do LaB has acted as a curatorial beacon for the west coast festival movement, going on to inspire a global movement within the larger festival movement. LIB remains a prized destination for artists around the world to showcase their unique crafts within creative stage environments built for immersion and wonder. The result is a deep connection between crowd and performer that paves the way for peak musical experiences and genre-defying discovery.

The festival will return home to the beautiful shores of Buena Vista Lake in Southern California and reclaim its traditional Memorial Weekend date - May 25-30, 2022. Buena Vista Lake immediately brought comfort and familiarity to the LIB community thanks to its swim-friendly waters, abundant grassy topography and thick shade trees. 2022 will see this wondrous playground come further to life, creating an idyllic container for the reconnection we all need so deeply.