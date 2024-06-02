Levitt LA, Radikal and Nothing Less to Present Inspector, Chencha Berrinches & La Pobreska

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is celebrating its 17th annual concert series by presenting 10 world-class performances that are all free and open to everyone. The concerts will be held outdoors, under the stars, with the stunning backdrop of LA's skyline at MacArthur Park.

For 17 years, Levitt LA has been creating a sense of community through music. This summer, they will once again showcase the diverse cultural landscape of Los Angeles with a fantastic lineup of artists, transforming MacArthur Park into a vibrant and energized urban sonic oasis. The season runs from June 22 through August 31, 2024.

Inspector

In Monterrey, MX towards the end of 1995, one of the most important bands within the "skatalítica" movement in México was born - Inspector. After 28 years, nine albums, touring every corner of Mexico and United States to make everyone dance at the best festivals and representing Mexico at the international level, the musical scenes of rock and ska that we know today would not be the same with Inspector.

Chencha Berrinches

Painting it red for 27 years, Chencha Berrinches represents the voice for thousands of disenfranchised youths from the seven cities of South East Los Angeles, a crowd pleaser with its' self-named brand of Mexiska (ska, rock, punk) music. The comical concept of Chencha Berrinches - a shrewd group of musicians making enormous musical leaps with their self-described "Mexiska," an engaging brand of Latin-influenced ska, jazz, metal, reggae, and punk sound.

La Pobreska

La Pobreska was formed in 2004 with a mix of Hardcore/Ska and many more influences. They are a band that addresses politics, government, and real-life issues.

Comments