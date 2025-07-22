Lauren Patten and More to Headline VENTURA LIVE '25 at Rubicon Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rubicon Theatre has revealed the first scheduled events of the VENTURA LIVE '25! SUMMER FESTIVAL, a special event series featuring one-night and short-run concerts with Broadway stars, folk legends, and jazz bands; jam sessions, one-person shows, play readings, comedy, and more. Many of the offerings include optional VIP experiences where audiences can meet and mingle with the performers. Now in its second year, the Festival runs from Friday, August 22 through Sunday, September 21, 2025. Guests for evening shows are encouraged to arrive early as Rubicon’s outdoor patio will be open for patrons to enjoy food from local food trucks and specially crafted themed cocktails (2 hours before showtime and continuing through intermission).



According to Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, “Our goal last year with the new Ventura LIVE series was to throw open the doors of the theatre and to make the theatre more of a community hub. We wanted to complement our mainstage subscription season with a program of presented events that would bring audiences of different ages and backgrounds together in a comfortable, welcoming setting. Based on the success of the first year, we have expanded Ventura LIVE! from a series to a full-blown summer festival of more than 30 events!”



Initial events, prices (including processing fees), and descriptions are shown below. Additional artists and shows are being added daily, with information available at Ventura Live - Rubicon Theatre Company.

First Announced Shows Include the following:

Friday, Aug. 22 @ 7 pm (w/Optional VIP Experience)

Sat., Aug. 23 @ 1 pm (Just added)

“FEELING GOOD: BURNHAM SINGS BUBLÉ”

Tickets: $54.50; VIP Experience $84.50 (Includes champagne and dessert reception with artist and a tax-deductible donation to Rubicon's education programs)

Broadway star David Burnham (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza) kicks off Ventura LIVE 2025 with a dazzling celebration of the Michael Bublé songbook. Featuring favorites like "Cry Me a River," "Sway," "Save the Last Dance for Me," and "Haven't Met You Yet," Burnham channels Bublé's signature charm and style while adding his own heart and vocal firepower. A beloved Rubicon veteran and Drama Desk and Helen Hayes Award- winner, Burnham invites audiences to an unforgettable opening night.



Saturday, August 23 @ 7 pm

AN EVENING WITH Levi Kreis

Tickets: $59.50; VIP Experience $125.50 (includes artist meet-and-greet, signed CD, and themed Southern-style post-show reception)

Tony Award-winning actor and singer Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet, Violet, Hadestown) brings his dynamic presence, vocal prowess, and irresistible southern charisma to this one-night-only concert event. Known for blending Broadway hits with jazz, soul, and rockabilly, Kreis transforms familiar tunes into bold new experiences. With storytelling, humor, and heart, he takes audiences on a soulful, genre-defying journey.

Sunday, August 24 @ 7 pm

Lauren Patten IN CONCERT

Tickets: $64.50; Young Professionals 20–40: $44.50 | Students: $30

VIP Experience $125.50 (includes artist meet-and-greet and post-show reception) |

Tony and Grammy Award winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home, The Lonely Few) returns to her Rubicon roots for a powerful evening of music and memories. Known for her explosive performance of "You Oughta Know," Patten blends rock, soul, Broadway, and pop in a personal, emotionally resonant concert. Hear the music that shaped her artistry, including original arrangements and reflections on her journey from Rubicon prodigy to Broadway breakout star.

Monday, August 25 @ 7 pm

THE WORLD IS MY HOME: THE LIFE OF Paul Robeson

Tickets: $44.50

This acclaimed NAACP award-winning one-man show, written and performed by Stogie Kenyatta, celebrates the life of Paul Robeson – activist, scholar, and athlete. Through Kenyatta's powerful performance, audiences journey through history with Robeson, witnessing the Harlem Renaissance, the fight against fascism, and the ongoing battle for civil rights. A stirring, educational, and deeply human tribute to a legend.

"A powerful, poignant, heartfelt performance." – Cape Cod Times

Wednesday, August 27 @ 7 pm

THE BOOK OF MORON

Tickets: $49.50

Comedian, writer, and satirist Robert Dubac tackles modern absurdities in this wildly funny, quick-witted, one-man show. Described as "The funniest show you will ever think at," The Book of Moron takes aim at cultural confusion, media nonsense, and societal stupidity. A hilarious and thought-provoking theatrical ride that's equal parts stand-up, storytelling, and philosophical detour.

Thursday, August 28 @ 7 pm

TAKE ME HOME: THE MUSIC OF John Denver

Tickets: $54.50

Jim Curry, the definitive voice of John Denver’s legacy, brings a heartwarming tribute concert to Rubicon. With Denver’s timeless hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” Curry and his band recreate the music and message of one of America’s most beloved troubadours. Expect to sing along, smile, and perhaps shed a tear or two.



Thursday, September 4 @ 7 pm

Danny Wheetman & JERRY FLETCHER IN CONCERT with Special Guest Bill Flores

Tickets: $54.50

Two Ventura County-born musicians beloved as members of Marley’s Ghost reunite for a soulful night of stories and songs rooted in Americana. Duo Danny Wheetman (Tony nominee, musical director of Cowboy Lullaby, Lonesome Traveler) and versatile keyboardist/accordionist Jerry Fletcher, known for their work with legends like John Denver, Steve Martin, and R. Crumb, blend heartfelt ballads, blues, folk, and roots-rock in an evening filled with warmth and humor. They’ll be joined by local string wizard Bill Flores of the Rincon Ramblers for a joyful, rootsy celebration of friendship and music.

Friday, September 5 @ 7 pm

TREVOR & SYLVIE’S 10-YEAR MUSICAL REVUE: A RUBICON LOVE STORY

Tickets: $54.50

Rooted in the folk tradition, Trevor Wheetman and Sylvie Davidson create a musical sound that combines the poetic storytelling of songwriting greats like Joni Mitchell and James Taylor with the down-to-earth approachability and fun of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Their debut album of original music “Time is Free” has been called “a breakout album” of “authentic, effective, and gorgeously rendered Americana.” For this concert, Trevor and Sylvie bring their soulful vocals, awe-inspiring talents as multi-instrumentalists, and warm, wry personalities to a newly created retrospective of favorite songs that tell the story of their courtship and marriage, starting with the day they met at the first rehearsal of Lonesome Traveler at Rubicon. From ballads to bluegrass and acoustic roots to pop covers, Trevor and Sylvie pull at the strings of familiar stories and fill the room with rich harmonies, humor, and love.

Saturday, September 6 @ 7 pm

MOOD INDIGO

Tickets: $54.50

Originally formed in 1980, Mood Indigo took Los Angeles by storm with its blend of vintage jazz, swing, and crooner-style sophistication. Their enthusiastic following has included Hollywood stars and music lovers alike. The legendary group’s chemistry is undeniable, with exquisite musicianship and old-school humor reminiscent of The Smothers Brothers or Johnny Carson: bassist David Jackson (The New Christy Minstrels), whimsical guitarist John Reynolds, and suave bandleader Casey MacGill (Broadway’s Swing!) combine talents for an evening of nostalgic joy and effortless cool.

As seen in the film Frances, Mood Indigo has been a Hollywood favorite since 1980.