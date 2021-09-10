Laura Eason's SEX WITH STRANGERS Opens This Month At Beverly Hills Playhouse

Crimson Square Theatre Company, in residence at Beverly Hills Playhouse are pleased to present a taut two-person drama by Laura Eason. SEX WITH STRANGERS - Engrossing and surprising, not only in its sexual politics but also in its investigation of identity in the digital age.

Opening Friday, September 24, at 8pm, at Beverly Hills Playhouse. The show will run fourteen performances Friday & Saturday 8:00 PM and Sunday 7:00 PM (Understudy performances Oct. 7, 7PM and Oct. 17, 2PM).

Tickets and information available at: https://www.crimsonsquare.org

Ethan is a hot young 20's writer whose online journals of "sexcapades" are the buzz of the blogosphere. Olivia is an attractive 30-something whose own writing career never took off. Attraction turns to sex when star sex blogger Ethan tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure novelist Olivia. They find they each crave what the other possesses, but must confront the dark side of ambition and the trouble of reinventing oneself when the past is only a click away.

They hook up, sex turns into dating and dating into something more complicated. A break-out-hit at Steppenwolf (2011), Sex With Strangers explores what happens when our online and offline identities intersect.

Can love survive the Internet? Can art? Can we? While not offering easy answers, Sex With Strangers is a timely and engaging examination of these questions.