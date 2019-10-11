Lala Costa: From United Solo To Dynamic Duo

In the fall of 2016, Lala Costa lit up United Solo's New York stage with her exhilarating Puerto Ricaness show, "Calling Lala: A One Woman-Broadway-Adjacent-Boricua Show." This fall her series "Bad Cop Bad Cop" has gained heat in the film festival circuit. Starring Guillermo Canba as Mexican Cop and Lala Costa as Puerto Rican Cop, the dynamic duo's "En Español" episode has already been accepted into festivals around the world. "En Español," the series' first episode, which started as an all Spanish language short, has already won Best Crime Comedy Short at the Silicon Beach Film Festival in Playa Del Rey and Best Buddy Comedy at the Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas. It has also been selected by London's International Online Film Festival, Italy's Under The Stars Film Festival, and the 4th International Short Film Festival Pune, India.

This month Bad Cops' second installment "The Dance," will have its wold premiere at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival in California. Taking inspiration from her Off-Broadway show, "The Dance" utilizes comedy to subtly explore race in our current political climate. "We all need as as much laughter as possible right now," says Lala. In this latest episode Bad Cops detain "Angel," a suspect played by the beloved Mexican-American actor, Alejandro Patiño, (known for "Papi Chulo," "The Bridge," and the new Netflix series "Gentefied,") after getting a call about a suspicious individual dancing in the streets of Beverly Hills. The hilarious duo learn more than they bargained for after going on one unforgettable ride with their mysterious suspect.

Want to ride along with the Bad Cops? Join them at the Marina Del Rey Film Festivals, Saturday, October 19th at 6:00 pm, HHLA's Cinemark 18 & XD. For tickets and info: https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/





