LUCHA VaVOOM Announces Two-night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre

Performances are Wednesday, February 8th and Thursday, February 9th.

Jan. 13, 2023  
LUCHA VaVOOM Announces Two-night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre

Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) is set to return with their annual two-night Valentine's glam/slam extravaganza on Wednesday, February 8th and Thursday, February 9th at their historic home venue The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles.

Dubbed this year as Pasión de Fuego (Fire Passion), LVV's Valentine's shows will set your heart ablaze with an unforgettable array of superstar wrestlers, along with daring aerialists and alluring burlesque goddesses mixing LVV's brand of sexo y violencia like never before. Tickets for this 21+ event are on sale now for $45.00‒$90.00 at TicketWeb.com.

The wrestling lineup for this year's Valentine's engagement features a faceoff between Taya Valkyrie (four-time Reina de Reinas champion and former WWE superstar) and Magno "The Man Mountain" Rudo vs. Simone Williams (Australian pro wrestler making her LVV debut) and a very special, mysterious guest Johnny VaVOOM (renown former WWE wrestler) in the main match. Other wrestlers confirmed include the utterly fearless and most aerodynamically baffling wrestler on the planet Jack Cartwheel, along with Flying Fox, Pepe le Pew, El Veneno, Señor Lobo, El Tequilero, Mariachi Loco, plus fan favorites Li'l Cholo, El Bombero, Dama Fina (former LVV champion), and Los Crazy Chickens.

Fans are warned to come prepared to succumb to their most combustible passions, as LVV's Valentine's shows promise to deliver incendiary burlesque goddesses, twisty contortionists, and death-defying aerialists. Next month's confirmed performers include: Isabelle Marie (distinguished burlesque artist and founder of Las Vegas's best burlesque show Babes and Blues), Emma Vauxdevil (fire eater, sword swallower, tattooed goddess, and burlesque queen), Brynn Route (marvelous contortion-trained pole artist), Ruby Champagne (multi-award-winning international burlesque performer and #29 on Burlesque Top 50 in 2021), and Elena Sanders (circus artist specializing in aerial straps, contortion, and hula hoops).

Delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights will be comedian host Blaine Capatch and returning are celebrated referees Sergio "Platanito" Garcia and Scarlette Donovan.

Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show, where authentic Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide, has been wowing audiences across the globe for over 20 years. From Los Angeles to Tokyo, across the U.S. and Canada, and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for LVV's perfect combination of world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling interspersed with insane, high-octane burlesque performances, death-defying aerial acts, comedy, music, lowriders, tequila, tamales, and more ─ all adding up to one unforgettable night. For more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.




