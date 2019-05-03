LOOSE UNDERWEAR Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

From exorcisms to orgasms, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor is compelled to "cha-cha" away the wounds of her ancestors. Through the celebratory delight of her loose underwear she finds freedom. And yes... it's funny. This show will have you laughing, crying and leave you wanting to share your own story. "Loose Underwear" opens June 8th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at The New American Theatre -1312 N. Wilton Place, Los Angeles 90028

"Loose Underwear" is Dagmar Stansova's autobiographical solo play about how a woman survives being the daughter of a New Age Holocaust survivor. The sins of the fathers shall be visited upon the sons. But the shocks of the mothers shall be visitedupon the daughters.

A Hollywood Fringe production at The New American Theatre - 1312 N. Wilton Place LA 90028.

Performances:

Saturday June 8, 2019 - 3:30 pm (preview)

Thursday June 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm

Sunday June 16, 2019 - 6:30 pm

Sunday June 23, 2019 - 7:30 pm

Saturday June 29, 2019 - 5:00 pm

Running time: 60 minutes

Admission age: 16+

Tickets: $15 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5795?tab=tickets







