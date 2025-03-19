LET'S GO GLENDALE Open Streets Event Set For May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Southern California's newest open streets event, Let's Go Glendale, will transform a portion of S Glendale Ave into a car-free space on Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to explore the area on foot, bike, scooter, wheelchair or any other way that moves you.

The City of Glendale's Open Streets Event, Let's Go Glendale, is presented by Metro and produced by Community Arts Resources (CARS). This free day features a full schedule of carefully curated performances and activities along a meaningful vehicle-free route through the city's south.

People of all ages are invited to discover local businesses, enjoy delicious food, listen to live music and connect with the city's vibrant cultures in the open streets. It's an opportunity to walk, roll, shop and stroll through Glendale with a whole new perspective! A full schedule of event locations, activations and a detailed route map will be announced in April.

For more information visit, letsgoglendale.com

Comments