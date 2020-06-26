LAO At Home Events Announced for the Week Of June 28

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

Coming soon, the summer's programming will now include a major musical event: an audio stream of Wagner's epic four-part Der Ring des Nibelungen, conducted by Music Director James Conlon, commemorating the ten-year anniversary of the company's extraordinary first complete presentation of the Ring in 2010. The Ring cycle will be featured in a marathon back-to-back audio stream of all four operas in one day, beginning at 7am on July 25.

With Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, this week's "From the Vault" audio stream, LAO At Home reaches the midpoint of the "Figaro Trilogy" of operas inspired by the Figaro plays by Beaumarchais, which began with Rossini's The Barber of Seville on June 18. All three were recorded in performance at LA Opera in 2015, conducted by Music Director James Conlon. In two weeks, Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles will conclude the trilogy.

Here's what else is on tap for the week to come.

Sunday, June 28, at 3pm PDT - Great Opera Choruses

The annual LA Opera Chorus concert at The Soraya may have been cancelled, but that doesn't mean the show won't go on. This family-friendly event moves online for a virtual concert featuring these extraordinary artists, led by Resident Conductor Grant Gershon, with Assistant Chorus Master Jeremy Frank as accompanist and music supervisor.

Tuesday, June 30, at 2pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Join Music Director James Conlon for a podcast introduction to Wagner's Ring cycle, the perfect way to prepare for the audio stream of LA Opera's 2010 Ring, coming in July to LAO At Home's "From the Vault" series.

Wednesday, July 1, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, who made her memorable LA Opera debut as Hansel in 2018, sings a recital with her husband, baritone Kelly Markgraf, and pianist Bryan Banowetz, featuring the world premieres of songs by composers Kamala Sankaram and Joel Puckett, as well as some classic show tunes.

Thursday, July 2, at 5pm PDT - From the Vault

LA Opera's 2015 "Figaro Trilogy" continues with Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, conducted by Music Director James Conlon and featuring Roberto Tagliavini and Pretty Yende as Figaro and Susanna, with Ryan McKinny and Guanqun Yu as Count and Countess Almaviva.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

