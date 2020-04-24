LAO At Home Events Announced For Week Of April 27

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Monday, April 27, at 4pm PDT

Living Room Recital

Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, who recently appeared in Eurydice and Roberto Devereux, will be back next season as Azucena in Il Trovatore. But first, catch her in a live performance, with selections including Three Browning Songs by pioneering female composer Amy Beach (1867-1944).

Tuesday, April 28, at 6pm PDT

Opera Happy Hour

Mix up an adult beverage and join Jeremy Frank at the piano for an informal and informative look at all the musical components of opera. This week's episode, "Dance Party," shows how composers use dance to depict character in works like Carmen and Don Giovanni.

Thursday, April 30, at 4pm PDT

Living Room Recital

A standout of the company's young artist program, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven is looking ahead to two major roles next season: Carmen with Opera San José and Cinderella (La Cenerentola) with Minnesota Opera. She'll give a taste of what's to come in a live online performance also featuring her husband, trumpeter Ryan Raven.

Friday May 1, at 8PM PDT

From the Vault

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Angel's Bone, by composer Du Yun and librettist Royce Vavrek, had been scheduled to have its LA Opera Off Grand premiere on this day at The Broad Stage. Experience this harrowing work, a modern day parable of human trafficking, thanks to producer Beth Morrison Projects, in a performance filmed at the 2019 Beijing Music Festival.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.





