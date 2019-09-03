LA Chamber Orchestra's New Music Director Makes Debut With Concerts, Free Open Reharsal, Reception

Marking an exciting new era for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) and classical music in Los Angeles, Jaime Martín makes his first appearance as Music Director when the 2019-20 season launches on Saturday, September 28, 8 pm, at the Alex Theatre, and Sunday, September 29, 2019, 7 pm, at Royce Hall. Martín opens his inaugural season of sweeping programming with the world premiere of Begin, a LACO commission by Andrew Norman. The program also features Berlioz' Les nuits d'été, one of the composer's most popular works, featuring mezzo soprano Anne Sofie Von Otter, and Beethoven's celebratory Symphony No. 7. A pre-concert conversation with Martín and 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner Ellen Reid, who succeeds Norman this season as LACO's Creative Advisor and Composer-in-Residence, takes place at 7 pm on Saturday and 6 pm Sunday. The Saturday conversation will be livestreamed on LACO's Facebook page.

Norman wrote his work to mark not only the beginning of Jaime Martin's tenure as LACO's Music Director but also as the beginning of a concerto he is writing for the Orchestra. "I am grateful for the six years I served as LACO's composer in residence," he says, "and I look forward to seeing where Jaime Martin takes the Orchestra going forward."

In celebration of Martín's debut, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra invites the community to a Free Open Rehearsal of the Beethoven work, sponsored by Glendale Arts, on Saturday, September 28, 10 am, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, followed by a Welcome Reception at 11 am with refreshments and opportunities to learn about local arts organizations. Special guests include Brand Library & Art Center, which presents an instrument "petting zoo," Antaeus Theatre Company, Grand Performances, LAMusArt and more. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are required, and may be made online at laco.org/meetjaime

Martín succeeds Jeffrey Kahane, who stepped down as Music Director in June 2017 after a 20-year tenure and is now Conductor Laureate, and LACO's four other distinguished Music Directors: Sir Neville Marriner, Gerard Schwarz, Iona Brown and Christof Perick. Praised as "a visionary conductor, discerning and meticulous" (Platea Magazine), Martín turned to conducting full time in 2013 following a prominent career on flute. He has since emerged as a talented technical conductor with stylistic authenticity who is known for making deep connections to the musicians under his direction.

von Otter, acclaimed as "spectacular" (BBC Music Magazine) with a "remarkably versatile voice" (Financial Times), makes her LACO debut as one of several guest artists this season with whom Martín has enjoyed particularly meaningful professional relationships. Of his close musical friend, he says, "I have always been in awe of Anne Sofie Von Otter's artistry, and I'm so excited at the chance to work with her in my new musical home with LACO."

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale CA 91203; Royce Hall is located at 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, CA 90095.

Tickets start at $31. For information about the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's 2019-20 season or to order tickets, please call 213 622 7001, or visit www.laco.org.





