Kritzerland Upstairs At Vitello's Celebrates CINCO DE MAYO

For the 98th Kritzerland show, it's our annual May madness show, which, like our crazy April Fools show, is equally mad and wild, with some pretty stuff thrown in, too.

We have a lot of rare and great material in this one - songs from notorious flops like We Take the Town, Show Me Where the Good Times Are, The Prince of Grand Street, and the legendary The Little Prince and the Aviator. But never fear, we also have classics from Sunday in the Park with George, The Music Man, and Finian's Rainbow.

We have a brand new What If and some other surprises planned. There's a great cast and it's really going to be a fun show. So, join us for this eclectic Kritzerland Cinco de Mayo show on May 5th. You'll want to reserve right away. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Music Direction by David Cohen.

FEATURED PERFORMERS:

Daniel Thomas BELLUSCI [is an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse]

Peyton Kirkner [Regional: The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Chance Theater; Bend in the Road (Minnie Mae), 134 West; Live: Featured Soloist, US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium]

Eric Petersen [Shrek The Musical (Shrek) 1st Nat'l Tour & B'way; Peter & The Starcatcher (Ted) B'way, ELF: The Musical (Buddy) NYC-MSG. TV: Kirstie, Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, CSI]

Adrienne Stiefel [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

Laura Wolfe [Queen in Storybook Theatre's TYA production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will also be seen in the comedy series This is Laura, premiering on Amazon Prime in 2019]

Entertainment cover = $20 ONLINE ($30 AT DOOR)





