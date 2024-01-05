KPFK's Arts In Review Celebrates The Road Company's 15th Annual Summer Playwright's Festival

Welcome to KPFK's Arts in Review, celebrating 36 years on the air at 90.7FM, hosted by Julio Martinez. Today, we will be discussing The Road Theatre Company's 15th Annua Sumer Playwright's Festival, one of the largest playwright's Festival in the U.S., which is accepting submissions now and through February 15, 2024. Open for submissions from playwrights at all levels of their career. THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, remain committed to their meaningful mission to produce and develop New Work for the Stage. They are thrilled to announce the play submission process is now open for new material to be considered for their upcoming playwrights festival.

The 15th annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 21, 2024 and is now open for submissions. Annually, the festival mounts 20-30 staged readings of new plays in 10 exciting days at The Road on Magnolia in North Hollywood, CA. The festival is one of the largest staged reading festivals in the nation, with playwrights from across the country and around the world participating. Each reading is followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and although we receive hundreds of submissions for our festival, new and established playwrights are encouraged to submit.

PAST PLAYWRIGHTS have included John Patrick Shanley, Steve Yockey, William Mastrosimone, Harrison David Rivers, Jami Brandli, Lisa B. Thompson, Franky D. Gonzalez, D.L. Coburn, Lisa Loomer. GUEST ARTISTS have included Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf, Jason Alexander, Zachary Quinto, Ann Cusack, Kathy Baker, Jennifer Tilly, Perry King, Rondi Reed, tom irwin, Nancy Travis, Gregory Harrison.

Each submission is read and evaluated by our artistic staff with recommendations made to the festival producers, who evaluate the plays and narrow the field to the final 20-30 scripts. This year, SPF will strive to further reduce bias from our evaluation process, while at the same time taking into consideration race, gender, and other factors in our choice of plays. We are asking the playwrights to remove all identifying information from their scripts Each play receives a minimum of two reading evaluations. The SPF 15 staff regrets that we do not provide feedback on any submitted material. Plays of any length or genre are eligible; however, to be included in SPF 15, the work must remain unproduced on the west coast and unpublished through July 1, 2024. Early submissions are strongly encouraged. No agent is required. ONLY electronic copy applications are accepted. No hard copies, please. All scripts must be in a PDF file format. No hard copy submissions will be accepted. We will accept submissions for SPF 15 between 12:01 am on January 2, 2024, through 11:59 pm on February 15, 2024. We cannot accept any plays past this deadline, so please plan accordingly. Plays of all lengths (ten-minute, one-act, full-length, and solo performance) are eligible for submission during this time. Official SPF 15 selections will be announced by June 1, 202

SUBMISSION FEE (SPF 15): $20 for scripts over 30 pages (full length) and $15 for scripts under 30 pages (short form). To submit your play and for further submission details go to https://roadtheatre.org/event/summer-playwrights-festival-15-submission-info/

For all inquiries and further information, contact spf@roadtheatre.org

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org. For further information contact Julio Martinez online: julima720@gmail.com.