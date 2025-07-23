KCRW & Hello Stranger to Present Eddie Chacon, Thee Heart Tones, & Society Of Shadows at Levitt LA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles is celebrating its 18th annual concert series by presenting 10 performances that are all free and open to everyone. The concerts will be held outdoors, under the stars, with the stunning backdrop of LA's skyline at MacArthur Park.

For 18 years, Levitt LA has been creating a sense of community through music. This summer, they will once again showcase the diverse cultural landscape of Los Angeles with a fantastic lineup of artists, transforming MacArthur Park into a vibrant and energized urban sonic oasis.

The season runs from June 21 through August 30, 2025. Join in for an uplifting evening of soul, groove, and retro flair as KCRW & Hello Stranger present Eddie Chacon, Thee Heart Tones, and Society of Shadows at Levitt LA!

Eddie Chacon, a modern soul icon, blends minimalist R&B, lo-fi grooves, and soul-infused storytelling for a captivating performance.