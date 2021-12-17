John Lloyd Young Returns to Catalina Jazz Club Next Month

Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young has been set to return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with his new show Mostly Soul for two nights only on Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.



John Lloyd Young, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Jersey Boys, along with musical director Tommy Faragher (Glee), will perform beloved hits from the Motown catalog along with audience favorites from his career. Young delivers songs with an immediacy and originality that make even long-established hits feel like they're unfolding in front of you for the very first time.



Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys, garnering enthusiastic accolades from New York and national media. He won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast album. He made his West End debut playing Valli at London's Piccadilly Theatre and re-created the role onscreen in the Warner Brothers film adaptation directed by Clint Eastwood. He played Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl. He has played at New York's Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium, McCarter Theatre Center, New York's Town Hall, and with the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.



Admission prices range from $25 - $50 with VIP seating available at $65. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and show time is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.