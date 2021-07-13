It's the Summer of Love in The Old Globe's Outdoor Theatre!

The Old Globe is proud to present the American tribal love-rock musical Hair, which marks the Globe's first full-scale production in 17 months since the pandemic.

Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things), who directs a cast of 18, is now in rehearsal. The award-winning musical features book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. Performances will play August 10 - September 26, in The Old Globe's outdoor venue, the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Tickets are now available for an online-only pre-sale, followed by phone and window sales on Friday, July 16.

"The Globe's return to full production with Hair fills me with pride and happiness," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "As we thought about the right show for this moment, Hair, which we'd planned for our indoor theatre in 2020, seemed perfect. What could the world use more right now than a group of passionate young people, gathered in a spirit of 'harmony and understanding,' singing out for the sun to shine in? At its core, Hair is about optimism. Its characters share a vision of an America that's more peaceful, just, and inclusive. In this production, staged under the stars in our beautiful outdoor venue, that vision is in the hands of immensely talented artists whose gifts herald a period of recovery and return. The Globe is back, and I'm deeply moved and very delighted to share our work again, at long last, with San Diego."

In addition to Vásquez, the creative team for the Globe's production of Hair includes choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Resident Artist David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Ken Travis, music direction by Angela Steiner, additional arrangements by Sinai Tabak, casting by Howie Cherpakov, CSA, and production stage management by Moira Gleason.

Hair features Alex Joseph Grayson as Hud, Tyler Hardwick as Claude, Storm Lever as Sheila, Angel Lozada as Woof, Jaygee Macapugay as Jeanie, Andrew Polec as Berger, Bailey Day Sonner as Crissy, Nyla Sostre as Dionne, Leo Ebanks as Ensemble, Luke H. Jacobs as Ensemble, Patricia Jewel as Ensemble, Delaney Love as Ensemble, Alfie Parker, Jr. as Ensemble, Christopher M. Ramirez as Ensemble, Bethany Slomka as Ensemble, and Justine Vasquez as Ensemble. Swings for Hair include Nicolette Burton and Kevin Hafso Koppman.

The cast of 18 will perform iconic hits from the Grammy Award-winning musical such as "Let the Sunshine In," "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine," and the exuberant title song, "Hair."

Hair is supported by production sponsors Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor, Nikki and Ben Clay, Karen and Donald Cohn, Elaine and Dave Darwin, Silvija and Brian Devine, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Hal and Pam Fuson, Paula and Brian Powers, The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Jean and Gary Shekhter, United, Pamela Wagner and Hans Tegebo, and Vicki and Carl Zeiger, as well as artist sponsors California Bank & Trust and Viasat. Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

