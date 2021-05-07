I KISSED CHAVELA VARGAS by Monica Palacios to be Presented by Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire will be bringing back "writer/performer, international hip chick" Monica Palacios! and Winner of the Nancy Dean Lesbian Playwriting Award 2021.

Previous collaboration included Palacios' infamous GREETINGS FROM A QUEER SEÑORITA, a co-production presented as Breath of Fire's 2008 season. And, of course her amazing solo performance workshop of 2018! Don't miss the awesomeness that is Monica Palacios. Along with the astounding, incredibly talented team who are making this virtual reading happen. DO NOT MISS THIS! RSVP NOW!

I Kissed Chavela Vargas is a memory play with music that revolves around three generations of Chicanas. A performance piece about performing, aging, healing, female sexuality and about grace. Mother, daughter and granddaughter struggle with their relationships with one another and with life. They sing, they dance, they fight and ultimately they find love.

Directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush

Featuring Marga Gomez, Cristina Frías, Diana Burbano*, Shanelle Darlene*

Musical Director/ Stage Directions Moises Vázquez*

Stage Manager/ Technical Direction Santi Samáno*

Post talkback moderated by Founding Artistic Director Sara Guerrero*

Co-produced by Monica Palacios and Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble

*Breath of Fire Ensemble

The playwright, Monica Palacios creates performance and written work featuring the Latinx LGBTQ experience. Monica was selected for the Nancy Dean Lesbian Playwriting Award 2021 sponsored by Open Meadows Foundation. Palacios is featured in the new queer documentary: STAND UP STAND OUT: The Making Of A Comedy Movement, (winner of Best Documentary Santa Fe Film Festival 2021) about the Valencia Rose Cabaret, the first gay comedy club in the nation in San Francisco during the1980s, director David Pavlosky. Monica is featured in the series, Shades of Us, by CUNY TV (2021). Palacios was chosen as the Lucille Geier Lakes Writer-in-Residence at Smith College Spring 2019. Palacios has received numerous awards, most recently from the City of Los Angeles as a Latinx LGBTQ Trailblazer 2017. Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa declared October 12, 2012 "Monica Palacios Day" honoring Monica's 30 year career as a pioneering Chicana lesbian writer/performer. Monica received a Postdoctoral Rockefeller Fellowship from UC Santa Barbara where she wrote, directed, produced her play Sweet Peace. Monica has taught at: Smith College, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC Riverside, Holyoke Community College, Loyola Marymount University, California State University Long Beach, California State University Los Angeles, Claremont College, Pomona College and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

www.monicapalacios.com Twitter: @MonicaPFlash