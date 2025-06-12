Holocaust Museum LA Will Host the Return of the Teicholz Film Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Holocaust Museum LA will present the Teicholz Film Series, a selection of five films focused on the theme of the aftermath of the Holocaust. The series will feature five screenings at AMC The Grove followed by panel discussions, moderated by award-winning journalist and producer Tom Teicholz.

· "Operation Finale" (2018), will screen Thursday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. The riveting story of the 1960 clandestine mission by Israeli commandos to capture former SS officer Adolf Eichmann and transport him from Argentina to Jerusalem for trial on charges of crimes against humanity. "Operation Finale" stars Oscar Isaac, Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley, Nick Kroll and Joe Alwyn. The film has been acclaimed for its "compelling story and some first-rate performances." The discussion will include panelists Jordanna Gessler, Chief Impact Officer at Holocaust Museum LA and Omer Malkin, son of the film's protagonist Israeli agent Peter Malkin (played by Isaac) who captured Eichmann.

· "The Pawnbroker" (1964) will screen Thursday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. Based on the novel by Edward Lewis Wallant, the acclaimed drama focuses on former professor Sol Nazerman, the survivor of a German concentration camp who now runs a pawn shop in East Harlem. Having witnessed his family's death at the hands of the Nazis, he is embittered toward humanity and pushes away anyone around him, including his young Puerto Rican employee, Jesus. Directed by the legendary Sidney Lumet, and starring Oscar winner Rod Steiger, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Brock Peters, Jaime Sánchez and Morgan Freeman in his feature film debut, "The Pawnbroker" was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

· "Enemies, A Love Story" (1989) will screen Thursday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. Nominated for three Academy Awards, the film was directed by Paul Mazursky and stars Ron Silver, Lena Olin and Oscar-winner Angelica Huston and is based on a novel by Isaac Bashevis Singer. "Enemies, A Love Story" is the tale of a Holocaust survivor living in New York City and struggling with depression after his ordeals in the war, makes his living ghostwriting for a rabbi. Herman is married but is also having an affair with Masha, a married woman, when his first wife, who he thought had died in the war, shows up in New York as well. The film has been called "rich in characterization, texture, mood, tone and meaning."

· "The Long Way Home" (1997) will screen Thursday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. The Oscar-winner for Best Documentary Feature, the film was directed by Mark Jonathan Harris and traces the plight of Jewish refugees after World War II and their determination to establish the State of Israel. With narration by Morgan Freeman and readings from diaries and letters by Edward Asner, Miriam Margolyes, Martin Landau, David Paymer and Helen Slater, "The Long Way Home" was called "a film of exceptional immediacy." The screening will be followed by a discussion with Mark Jonathan Harris.

· "Sophie's Choice" (1982) will screen Thursday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring an Oscar-winning performance by Meryl Streep as Sophie, a Polish immigrant to America with a dark secret from her past, the film also stars Kevin Kline in his feature film debut and was directed by Alan J. Pakula. Critic Roger Ebert gave the film four out of four stars, calling it "a fine, absorbing, wonderfully acted, heartbreaking movie." A panel discussion will follow the film.

For more information on the series, visit https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/filmseries

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC