Hollywood TV Icon Barbara Eden Kicks Off Fall Tour Of A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS

Hollywood's I Dream of Jeannie TV Icon Barbara Eden set to kick off her Fall tour of Love Letters with Barry Bostwick set to co-star. A.R Gurney's classic two-character hit play bows September 11th at S.C.'s Newberry Opera House PAC. Further dates include the Grand Opera House in Macon, GA on 9/13, the Kirkland Fine Arts Center in Decatur, IL on 9/14 and at the Alma Performing Arts Center in Alma, AR on 9/19.

Barbara Eden headlines her previous SRO run in A.J. Gurney's classic two-character Broadway play. Eden stars as the rebellious Melissa Garnder and Bostwick as Andrew Makepeace III exchange notes, cards and love letters over a span of 50 years. From second grade, summer vacations, college and adulthood. They shared a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dream and disappointments, and victories and defeats. After all the letters, Have they made the right choices along the way?

Barbara Eden one of America's most endearing and enduring stars, known her for iconic role in NBC's I Dream of Jeannie TV series. Barbara Eden's New York Times Best-selling memoir Jeannie Out of The Bottle is the basis of her popular One Woman Show, On the Magic Carpet with Barbara Eden which is touring nationally on select dates across America. Ms. Eden, a frequent guest on National television talk shows and recently a special guest star as the voice of Empress Caliana on Nickelodeon's #1 pre-school animated TV series, Shimmer and Shine.

Over of her illustrious career, Barbara appeared in 25 feature films, starred in five network TV series including Jeannie, Harper Valley PTA, Visions of Murder, Brand New Life and 19 top-rated network television movies. She starred in numerous touring Broadway musicals and most recently Neil Simon's female version of the Odd Couple and the celebrated two character play, A.R. Gurney's Love Letters. As a musical entertainer, she also headlined in Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace, MGM Grand and major hotel showrooms and casinos across the country.

Barbara Eden resides in Beverly Hills, CA with her husband, prominent architectural engineer and real estate executive Jon Eicholtz.

For more information on Barbara Eden and upcoming tour dates visit http://www.barbaraeden.com





