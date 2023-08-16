Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Set to Open in September 2023

Combined Artform is partnering with artists and venues in Hollywood to launch the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival opening this September 2023 at the Hudson Theaters on Santa Monica Blvd. and Stephanie Feury Studio Theater on Melrose Ave. The HITFEST is a new festival concept from the company that brought Los Angeles the “Hollywood Encore Producers’ Award” and “Pick of the Fringe,” which features the top shows of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.



The HITFEST will present at least two shows each night on various Mondays through Wednesdays. These evenings are better days to showcase work to the Hollywood entertainment industry, bookers for school events, theaters looking for shows, and other organizations who are scouting for talent. Furthermore, audiences can come see top shows and save money by buying passes for multiple shows.



The HITFEST inaugural selection of shows are from this year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Upcoming months will feature shows from other festivals. September shows represent a range of ensemble and solo work, dance, comedy, music, and drama. Some of these shows will have short runs, others will just be showcased on certain evenings. New shows and venues will be added each month creating an ongoing, flexible, and scalable festival.



Ticket prices will range between $20 to $30 with discounts for senior citizens, students, and SAG/AFTRA and WGA members. Show passes are also available offering discounts on tickets for multi- show packs. See below for a listing of participating venues and shows.



Ticket Link: www.hitfesthollywood.com



Hollywood Independent Theater Festival lineup for September 2023



Playing at Stephanie Feury Studio Theater - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038



“Sonnets From Suburbia” - 9/6/23 @ 7 PM and 9/20/23 @ 8:30 PM

Lady Penelope reflects on modern life through her wry, beautifully crafted Elizabethan sonnets.



“Joni Mitchell: Take Me As I Am” - 9/6/23 @ 8:30 PM

Be transported back to a night in 1976 in this intimate one-woman show.



“Homeless Romantic” - 9/20/23 @ 7p PM

Comedian and critic, Tony Bartolone digs deep into the underbelly of society in this insanely funny exploration of self.



“Haunting Rights’ - 9/13/23 @ 8:30 PM, 9/27 @ 7 PM

Every Theatre has its ghost...There can only be one.



“Smote This, A Comedy About God...And Other Serious $h*t” 9/13/23 @ 7 PM and 9/27/23 @ 8:30 PM

In this one-man comedy, Rodney tries to abandon God despite his deeply Christian and Caribbean roots.



Playing at The Hudson Theatres - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038



“Yoniverse” - 9/18/23 @ 7 PM

Yoniverse is a deep reflection, a commitment to uplift, and a celebration of the complexity of being a South Asian woman in America.



TBA - 9/18/23 @ 8:30 PM

To be selected from shows performing in the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



“Dream Big” 9/26/23 @ 8:30 PM

A middle-aged woman, who feels she's failed at her life dreams, arranges a one-night stand before carrying out her exit plan.



“Rhythm Delivered” - 9/26/23 @ 7 PM

A family-friendly performance of tap, body percussion, drumming, tech, humor, and audience interaction.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS!