Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Set to Open in September 2023

Celebrate the best of independent theater this September.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 1 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre Photo 3 Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 4 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Set to Open in September 2023

Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Set to Open in September 2023 Combined Artform is partnering with artists and venues in Hollywood to launch the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival opening this September 2023 at the Hudson Theaters on Santa Monica Blvd. and Stephanie Feury Studio Theater on Melrose Ave. The HITFEST is a new festival concept from the company that brought Los Angeles the “Hollywood Encore Producers’ Award” and “Pick of the Fringe,” which features the top shows of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The HITFEST will present at least two shows each night on various Mondays through Wednesdays. These evenings are better days to showcase work to the Hollywood entertainment industry, bookers for school events, theaters looking for shows, and other organizations who are scouting for talent. Furthermore, audiences can come see top shows and save money by buying passes for multiple shows.

The HITFEST inaugural selection of shows are from this year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Upcoming months will feature shows from other festivals. September shows represent a range of ensemble and solo work, dance, comedy, music, and drama. Some of these shows will have short runs, others will just be showcased on certain evenings. New shows and venues will be added each month creating an ongoing, flexible, and scalable festival.

Ticket prices will range between $20 to $30 with discounts for senior citizens, students, and SAG/AFTRA and WGA members. Show passes are also available offering discounts on tickets for multi- show packs. See below for a listing of participating venues and shows.

Ticket Link: www.hitfesthollywood.com


Hollywood Independent Theater Festival  lineup for September 2023

 
Playing at Stephanie Feury Studio Theater - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038

“Sonnets From Suburbia” - 9/6/23 @ 7 PM and 9/20/23 @ 8:30 PM
Lady Penelope reflects on modern life through her wry, beautifully crafted Elizabethan sonnets.

Joni Mitchell: Take Me As I Am” - 9/6/23 @ 8:30 PM
Be transported back to a night in 1976 in this intimate one-woman show.

“Homeless Romantic” - 9/20/23 @ 7p PM
Comedian and critic, Tony Bartolone digs deep into the underbelly of society in this insanely funny exploration of self.

“Haunting Rights’ - 9/13/23 @ 8:30 PM, 9/27 @ 7 PM
Every Theatre has its ghost...There can only be one.

“Smote This, A Comedy About God...And Other Serious $h*t” 9/13/23 @ 7 PM and 9/27/23 @ 8:30 PM
In this one-man comedy, Rodney tries to abandon God despite his deeply Christian and Caribbean roots. 

Playing at The Hudson Theatres - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038

“Yoniverse” - 9/18/23 @ 7 PM
Yoniverse is a deep reflection, a commitment to uplift, and a celebration of the complexity of being a South Asian woman in America.

TBA - 9/18/23 @ 8:30 PM
To be selected from shows performing in the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Dream Big” 9/26/23 @ 8:30 PM
A middle-aged woman, who feels she's failed at her life dreams, arranges a one-night stand before carrying out her exit plan.

“Rhythm Delivered” - 9/26/23 @ 7 PM
A family-friendly performance of tap, body percussion, drumming, tech, humor, and audience interaction. 

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS!



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Festival of Arts & Pageant of the Masters Host A Night of Magic Gala for Final Saturda Photo
Festival of Arts & Pageant of the Masters Host 'A Night of Magic Gala' for Final Saturday Night

Mark your calendars for the most extraordinary event of the season as the Festival of Arts presents the highly-anticipated A Night of Magic Gala on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

2
RENT Extends at Chance Theater Photo
RENT Extends at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, has announced that its production of “RENT” will be extending thru August 27th on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

3
Interview: Susan Priver On Returning To Harold Pinters A SLIGHT ACHE After 17 Years Photo
Interview: Susan Priver On Returning To Harold Pinter's A SLIGHT ACHE After 17 Years

Seventeen years ago, Susan Priver starred as Flora opposite Henry Olek as Edward with Shelly Kurtz as the match seller in Harold Pinter’s A Slight Ache, a tragicomedy of manners that takes a funny, ominous, and unsettling journey into the human psyche. All three actors will reprise their roles in a visiting production of Pinter’s play, directed by Jack Heller at the Odyssey Theatre in West L.A. from August 26 through October 1. I decided to speak with Susan about her experience with both productions of Pinter’s play.

4
Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG At Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG At Ahmanson Theatre

PETER PAN GOES WRONG is the most Fractured of Fairy Tales, a raucous sitcom on steroids that is uproariously funny as it barrels along at light speed

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Seasons on Aug 31st
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Faery Hunt Adventure
O'Melveny Park (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Chance Theater (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You