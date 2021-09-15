Hollywood Bowl to Require Proof of Full Vaccination or Negative Covid Test to Attend Concerts

To help present the safest possible experiences for our community as the number of COVID-19 cases remain high, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced that beginning September 24, 2021, and continuing through the remainder of the season, all audience members at the Hollywood Bowl must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test that has been taken within 72 hours of the event upon entrance to the venue. Further, in accordance with the LA County Department of Public Health, all who attend events at the Hollywood Bowl, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks on-site.

Attendees must have received the final dose of a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration at least 14 days before entering. Guests will need to bring either their physical vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record for presentation upon entrance to the event. California residents may request a digital verification record at MyVaccineRecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Unvaccinated guests must present a negative COVID test, either PCR or antigen, taken within 72 hours of the event.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result (taken within 72 hours of the event) may return their tickets for credit or donate their tickets to the LA Phil. Please email Audience Services at information@laphil.org prior to the performance date for more information.

The LA Phil continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay home if they feel sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Vaccines are free and available for everyone age 12 and over. To find a vaccination center, visit the LA County Department of Public Health here.

For the most up-to-date information about visiting the Hollywood Bowl visit www.hollywoodbowl.com/safety.