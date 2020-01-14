HARMAN Pro Announces New Division President

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced the appointment of Brian Divine to President of the Professional Solutions division, effective immediately. As president, Divine will be responsible for overseeing the division's worldwide operations, strategy, product roadmap and performance across all eleven brands.

Divine's elevation to the role is culmination of a nearly 20-year-career working in the professional audio, lighting and video control industry. In his 15 combined years at HARMAN Professional, Divine worked closely with distributors and customers in nearly all of the entertainment and enterprise vertical markets the division serves in roles overseeing customer service, sales, engineering, marketing and product management. Divine was most recently Senior Vice President for Products & Customer Solutions in the Professional Solutions division and Vice President of Product & Program Management, respectively.



"I am honored to accept this role, and do so with great humility and awareness of the awesome responsibility of carrying forward HARMAN's iconic brands that were built over the course of, in some cases, nine decades," said Brian Divine, President, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "The pro industry is in my DNA as my career was built though dedication to HARMAN Professional Solutions and its employees, channel partners and customers. These influences will directly impact the direction of the division as we look towards a robust roadmap committed to, and aligned with, customer needs for leading-edge pro products in audio, lighting and video control."





