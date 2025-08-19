Gladys Knight, Isabella Rossellini and More Set for Luckman Fine Arts 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will unveil its 2025–2026 season with a lineup that spans Latin rock, ranchera, flamenco, jazz, contemporary dance, and beyond. The season will reaffirm The Luckman’s role as a premier destination for boundary-breaking and culturally rich artistic experiences.

From Grammy-winning icons like Gladys Knight and Aída Cuevas to Oscar nominee Isabella Rossellini and world-renowned dance companies such as the Los Angeles debut of Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s acclaimed Sutra, featuring the warrior monks of the Shaolin Temple, the season promises something for every arts lover — with storytelling, rhythm, and tradition at the heart of it all.

In addition to live performances, The Luckman will present an exhibition of work by internationally acclaimed Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, along with a group exhibition in partnership with LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions). The venue will also continue its Luckman Sessions digital series, with five new episodes joining those currently available to stream online at no cost.

“For over 30 years, The Luckman has enriched the Los Angeles community by connecting students, faculty, staff, and our neighbors with the transformative power of the arts,” said Nicholas Mestas, Executive Director. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to art’s ability to inspire, challenge, and unite.”

2025–2026 Presenting Season

The Grammy-winning ensemble La Santa Cecilia will open the season on September 13 and 14, 2025, with music infused with cumbia, bolero, rock, jazz, and ranchera, delivering stories of love, identity, and social justice. On September 28, 2025, Aída Cuevas, the Queen of Ranchera Music, will celebrate her storied five-decade career with a concert highlighting the timeless hits that earned her both Grammy and Latin Grammy awards.

On November 2, 2025, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s Sutra will make its Los Angeles debut, uniting sculptor Antony Gormley and the warrior monks of China’s Shaolin Temple in a visually stunning exploration of Eastern philosophy through martial arts and contemporary dance. Gladys Knight, the seven-time Grammy Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree, will appear on December 12, 2025, bringing her unparalleled artistry and career-spanning catalog of hits.

Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company will return on December 20, 2025, with Diciembre Mexicano, joined by Ballet Folklórico De Esperanza, Mariachi Tesoro de San Fernando, and the Cencamatl Choir for a festive celebration of Mexican holiday traditions. On February 13, 2026, Jazz at Lincoln Center will present Great American Crooners, led by rising stars Benny Benack III, Robbie Lee, and Shenel Johns, reviving the timeless classics of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and more.

Isabella Rossellini will bring her latest one-woman show to The Luckman on March 14, 2026, blending performance, personal storytelling, and reflections on art, nature, and identity. Drum Tao, the internationally renowned Japanese taiko ensemble, will appear March 28, 2026, in a high-energy performance fusing traditional drumming, martial arts, and multimedia effects. The season will continue March 29, 2026, with genre-bending Balkan musician Goran Bregović, whose jubilant performances span Romani rhythms, rock, and electronic beats.

The Luckman Gallery

A Tender Excavation, curated by Selene Preciado in collaboration with Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, will open November 1, 2025. The exhibition will feature artists including Susu Attar, Arlene Mejorado, Kyzza Terrazas, Mely Barragán, Mercedes Dorame, Inas Halabi, Sky Hopinka, and Heeso Kwon, each working with historical and familial photographic archives as a point of departure to create new narratives.

On March 13, 2026, The Luckman Gallery will present Ai Weiwei: Vehemently Subtle. Known worldwide for championing freedom of expression through provocative artistic works, Ai Weiwei will showcase both iconic and rarely seen pieces in an exhibition highlighting his role as one of the foremost contemporary artists of our time.7