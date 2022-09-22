Gibney Company 2022-23 Performance Season Launches

Gibney Company's 2022-23 performance season begins tonight with its debut at New York City Center's annual Fall for Dance Festival, which will feature the Company in the North American and Company premiere of Johan Inger's Bliss (Sept. 21 and 22, 2022). The Company will then embark on its first national tour with stops in nine U.S. cities. In New York City, the Company returns to New York Live Arts with the Company premiere of Ohad Naharin's Yag (Dec. 12-18, 2022) and a program featuring commissioned world premieres by Tiffany Tregarthen & David Raymond / Out Innerspace Dance Theatre and Yin Yue as well as Bliss at The Joyce Theater (May 16-23, 2023).

Gibney Company will perform in Dallas, TX (Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, 2022); Akron, OH (Oct. 8, 2022); Los Angeles, CA (Jan. 20, 2023); Lone Tree, CO (Jan. 27, 2023); Provo, UT (Feb. 3, 2023); Des Moines, IA (Feb. 23, 2023); Purchase, NY (March 11, 2023); Annandale-on-Hudson, NY (March 15, 2023) and Boston, MA (March 17-19, 2023). Performances will feature commissioned repertory including Yin Yue's A Measurable Existence (2022), Sonya Tayeh's OH COURAGE! (2021), and Rena Butler's Lusus Naturae (2021), as well as Inger's Bliss.



Gibney Company is a world-class contemporary dance company that presents a breadth of works by emerging and renowned choreographers. Based in New York City at Gibney, a dance and social justice organization founded by Gina Gibney in 1991, the Company underwent an ambitious expansion and reinvention in 2020 following a major gift from Andrew A. Davis and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund. Over the past few years, Gibney Company has commissioned new works and is building a repertory for performances in New York and around the world. Gibney Company dancers, known as Artistic Associates, support the Gibney organization's mission as both artists and activists, advancing artistry through performance while also leading entrepreneurial advocacy projects.

"Gibney Company's evolution has been inspired by our vision of creating a contemporary dance company whose artists reflect a diversity of experiences and backgrounds," said Gina Gibney. Founder, Director, and CEO of Gibney and Artistic Director of Gibney Company. "Our aim is to chart a path for the future of dance as a powerful art form and an act of meaningful expression, and to connect with audiences in New York and beyond."

"Over the last two years, we've brought some of New York's and the world's most renowned choreographers into Our Studios to create new work, or to explore fresh dimensions in existing pieces," said Gibney Company Director Gilbert T Small II. "We are inspired by their dedication to excellence and excited to share our artistry with new and diverse audiences."

Artistic Associates for the 22-23 season are: Alexander Anderson, Scott Autry, Eddieomar Gonzalez Castillo, Alicia Delgadillo, Miriam Gittens, Zui Gomez, Eleni Loving, Jesse Obremski, Kevin Pajarillaga, Jordan Powell, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, Jacob Thoman, Jake Tribus.