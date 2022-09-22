Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gibney Company 2022-23 Performance Season Launches

Learn more about the season here!

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Gibney Company 2022-23 Performance Season Launches

Gibney Company's 2022-23 performance season begins tonight with its debut at New York City Center's annual Fall for Dance Festival, which will feature the Company in the North American and Company premiere of Johan Inger's Bliss (Sept. 21 and 22, 2022). The Company will then embark on its first national tour with stops in nine U.S. cities. In New York City, the Company returns to New York Live Arts with the Company premiere of Ohad Naharin's Yag (Dec. 12-18, 2022) and a program featuring commissioned world premieres by Tiffany Tregarthen & David Raymond / Out Innerspace Dance Theatre and Yin Yue as well as Bliss at The Joyce Theater (May 16-23, 2023).

Gibney Company will perform in Dallas, TX (Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, 2022); Akron, OH (Oct. 8, 2022); Los Angeles, CA (Jan. 20, 2023); Lone Tree, CO (Jan. 27, 2023); Provo, UT (Feb. 3, 2023); Des Moines, IA (Feb. 23, 2023); Purchase, NY (March 11, 2023); Annandale-on-Hudson, NY (March 15, 2023) and Boston, MA (March 17-19, 2023). Performances will feature commissioned repertory including Yin Yue's A Measurable Existence (2022), Sonya Tayeh's OH COURAGE! (2021), and Rena Butler's Lusus Naturae (2021), as well as Inger's Bliss.

Gibney Company is a world-class contemporary dance company that presents a breadth of works by emerging and renowned choreographers. Based in New York City at Gibney, a dance and social justice organization founded by Gina Gibney in 1991, the Company underwent an ambitious expansion and reinvention in 2020 following a major gift from Andrew A. Davis and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund. Over the past few years, Gibney Company has commissioned new works and is building a repertory for performances in New York and around the world. Gibney Company dancers, known as Artistic Associates, support the Gibney organization's mission as both artists and activists, advancing artistry through performance while also leading entrepreneurial advocacy projects.

"Gibney Company's evolution has been inspired by our vision of creating a contemporary dance company whose artists reflect a diversity of experiences and backgrounds," said Gina Gibney. Founder, Director, and CEO of Gibney and Artistic Director of Gibney Company. "Our aim is to chart a path for the future of dance as a powerful art form and an act of meaningful expression, and to connect with audiences in New York and beyond."

"Over the last two years, we've brought some of New York's and the world's most renowned choreographers into Our Studios to create new work, or to explore fresh dimensions in existing pieces," said Gibney Company Director Gilbert T Small II. "We are inspired by their dedication to excellence and excited to share our artistry with new and diverse audiences."

Artistic Associates for the 22-23 season are: Alexander Anderson, Scott Autry, Eddieomar Gonzalez Castillo, Alicia Delgadillo, Miriam Gittens, Zui Gomez, Eleni Loving, Jesse Obremski, Kevin Pajarillaga, Jordan Powell, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, Jacob Thoman, Jake Tribus.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


CAP UCLA Presents Branford Marsalis Quartet Next MonthCAP UCLA Presents Branford Marsalis Quartet Next Month
September 22, 2022

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis and his acclaimed quartet on Sunday, October 16 at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall.
The Verdi Chorus Announces Fall 2022 Concert A VERDI PUCCINI FESTThe Verdi Chorus Announces Fall 2022 Concert A VERDI PUCCINI FEST
September 22, 2022

The Verdi Chorus' 39th season culminates with  A Verdi Puccini Fest, for two performances only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on November 12 and 13. 
Aquila Theatre Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at PepperdineAquila Theatre Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Pepperdine
September 22, 2022

Aquila Theatre presents Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice at Pepperdine University. The performance will take place in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Catalina Museum Will Celebrate Oktoberfest During First Fridays at The MuseumCatalina Museum Will Celebrate Oktoberfest During First Fridays at The Museum
September 22, 2022

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is bringing Bavarian culture to Avalon during First Fridays at the Museum: Oktoberfest on Friday, October 7 from 6–9 p.m.
Gibney Company 2022-23 Performance Season LaunchesGibney Company 2022-23 Performance Season Launches
September 22, 2022

Gibney Company's 2022-23 performance season begins tonight with its debut at New York City Center's annual Fall for Dance Festival, which will feature the Company in the North American and Company premiere of Johan Inger's Bliss (Sept. 21 and 22, 2022).