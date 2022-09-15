Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GMCLA's Season 44 returns to the Alex Theatre with A Motown Holiday and I'm With Her plus the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pride in Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles New Season To Celebrate Motown, Women, And The Music of Disney!

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announcef its extraordinary Season 44, which celebrates Motown, women, and the music of Disney. GMCLA is thrilled to return to Glendale's Alex Theatre for the first two concerts of the season, starting with an all-new wintertime tradition: A Motown Holiday, featuring beloved hit songs from Motown legends.

The second concert in March is titled I'm With Her and celebrates the music of powerhouse female artists. The season concludes in June with the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pride in Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, a show which features the Chorus performing classic Disney music with a 25-piece orchestra and video projection. All concerts will be conducted by GMCLA's Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison. Season 44 packages are on sale at GMCLA.org.

"With these three big programs, the Chorus will perform some of the most beloved music ever written that takes us in exciting new directions," said GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. "We are thrilled to be back at Alex Theatre paying tribute to Motown and iconic female singers and songwriters. And we can't wait to bring Disney Pride in Concert to Walt Disney Concert Hall - the recent Boston Gay Men's Chorus premiere was a sold-out sensation. Now Los Angeles can see it performed by GMCLA at Walt Disney Concert Hall and that is pretty amazing!"

GMCLA SEASON 44 SCHEDULE

A MOTOWN HOLIDAY

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 8PM and Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 2PM

Alex Theatre in Glendale

GMCLA's annual holiday spectacular is a massive choral tribute to Motown's beloved hits and holiday music that captured a generation and continues to live on. The Chorus will sing and dance the season's greatest from the greats of Motown and beyond: The Temptations, The Supremes, The Ronettes, Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, The Weather Girls, Martha and the Vandellas, and so much more from the best of Motown!

I'M WITH HER

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8PM and Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2PM

Alex Theatre in Glendale

GMCLA celebrates boundary breaking women - singers and songwriters who changed the game and those who are still changing it! Aretha, Madonna, Beyoncé, Gaga, Diana, Cyndi, Pink, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Sister Rosetta Tharp, Dua Lipa, Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox, Laura Nyro, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Tina Turner, Billie Eilish,plus a commissioned work from Grammy-winning composer Sharon Farber sung by GMCLA and Vox Femina, and a special tribute to legend Diane Warren. Production numbers round out this extravaganza where the Chorus sings, dances, and struts like only a GMCLA women's tribute can!

DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8PM and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3PM

Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles

Disney's beloved songs are reimagined in a celebration of Pride at Walt Disney Concert Hall! Accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections, GMCLA performs the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco, Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph,and many more. The magical music of Disney Parks will round out this multimedia extravaganza. Solos and personal stories add connection to Disney's timeless and universal stories making this a truly magical experience.

GMCLA Season 44 packages are now available at GMCLA.org. Single ticket on-sales will be announced at a later date.

Programs and artists for GMCLA Season 44 are subject to change.

GMCLA Season 44 concerts A Motown Holiday and I'm With Her will perform at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. For more information on visiting the Alex Theatre, visit AlexTheatre.org. The concert finale Disney Pride in Concert will be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. For more information on visiting Walt Disney Concert Hall, visit LAPhil.com.

GMCLA, under the leadership of Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, has continued to garner acclaim for artistic excellence while remaining deeply rooted in service to the Los Angeles community and beyond by promoting civil rights, tolerance and acceptance through music. Founded in 1979 during the emergence of the gay rights movement, GMCLA has spread its message of love and acceptance with concerts across the globe and has raised its collective voice in the struggle for equality, social justice, the fight against the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality and all those seeking to find their own voice. GMCLA's free ticket program has provided access to concerts for thousands of low-income families over the decades, and research-based education programs have served over 70,000 young people throughout the Los Angeles region. GMCLA returned to Royce Hall during Season 43 after a nearly two-year pause due to the pandemic. The three-concert season included the heartwarming A Holiday Homecoming, the sold-out QUEEN of the night and the tribute concert A Salute to Sondheim. In 2019, GMCLA performed at Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl (with Hugh Jackman), and in February 2020, GMCLA's performance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has more than 7 million online views. During the pandemic, GMCLA presented a full virtual season of concerts, special events, and school programs reaching thousands of longtime fans and building new audiences. From Los Angeles and Ireland to Brazil and New Zealand, GMCLA's streaming concerts were incredibly well received. Critics have proclaimed the Chorus "inspired" and "expressive, innovative and utterly moving," and hailed GMCLA for presenting "meaningful entertainment."


