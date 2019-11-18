Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Accepting Applications For 2020 Grants/Donations

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, are accepting applications for 2020 grants/donations from non-profit organizations, which serve the citizens of Garden Grove, CA. Requests must be received no later than Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to be considered.

Dr. Dawn Miller, Donations Chair and Immediate Past President of GGSFA, said: "Each year it is our goal to give back to the community by donating to non-profit organizations which provide services for children, seniors, youth, community and the arts. We strive to do so in a fair and equitable manner to all eligible organizations. Priority is typically given to Garden Grove-based organizations."

In keeping with tradition, proceeds of more than $100,000 raised from this year's 2019 Festival will be will donated to non-profit organizations which serve Garden Grove citizens who apply for 2020 grants/donations.

Application Letters must be submitted on the non-profit organization's letterhead and include the non-profit identification number, amount of the request and the purpose for funding. Requests may be emailed to, or mailed to: Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, Attention: Donations Committee, P.O. Box 2287, Garden Grove, CA 92842.

GGSFA Donations are limited to improvements, new equipment, repairs or maintenance of existing capital assets. Funds are not given to organizations which award charitable cash grants. Donations to approved organizations will be reimbursed the amount rewarded when paid invoices are submitted after completion of purchases or capital improvements.

Use the majority of their time and finances for the betterment of the community.

Have a sound track record of fiscal responsibility, or for new groups, which plan to achieve financial soundness.

Demonstrate stability and consistency in attaining goals and fulfilling a purpose.

Demonstrate a specific need.

Provide services regardless of race, creed, gender or age.

Other selection criteria considered include organizations which:



Save the dates for the 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, to be held Friday through Monday, May 22 - 24, 2020 on the Village Green, located at Euclid Street and Main Street in Garden Grove, CA.





To learn more about the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, please visit