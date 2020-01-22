Gail Samuel Appointed President of the Hollywood Bowl and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Philharmonic Association

Chad Smith, Chief Executive Officer for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair, announced today on behalf of the Board of Directors and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, that Gail Samuel has been promoted to President of the Hollywood Bowl and Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

Gail Samuel has most recently served as Executive Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, leading operations at the Hollywood Bowl including programming jazz, world music, orchestral pops and pop/rock presentations, and management of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and human resources, strategy and special projects. In her new position, Samuel will provide strategic leadership for both the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford, as well as operational oversight for all the organization's venues.

"Gail Samuel is a strategic partner and critical member of our leadership team. Since 2012, she has been the exemplary executive overseeing operations and programming at the Hollywood Bowl. In recognition of her extraordinary work and the addition of the stewardship of The Ford to her portfolio, I am delighted to recognize her leadership, service and mentorship within the Association by promoting her to the newly created position of President of the Hollywood Bowl," said Smith.

"The LA Phil has been my professional home, and I'm eager to move into this next phase of my work here," added Gail Samuel. "For its nearly 100-year history, the Hollywood Bowl has been central to the cultural life of Los Angeles. It's been a thrill working on behalf of this beautiful County park, and I look forward to greater opportunity to create a vision for its future as the LA Phil's summer home and as a vital experience for all Angelenos."

Samuel's tenure at the Los Angeles Philharmonic began more than 25 years ago when she joined the Orchestra Operations department, and she has held several critical roles within the Association, serving as Orchestra Manager and later General Manager and Vice President, managing the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra and concert production. Early in her career, Samuel held positions with the Minnesota Orchestra, Yale University, Tanglewood Music Festival and the Young Musicians Foundation. Samuel studied violin and earned undergraduate degrees in music and psychology and an MBA from the University of Southern California. She serves on the Board of Councilors for the USC Thornton School of Music and on the Board of Directors of A Noise Within Theatre.

ABOUT THE LA PHIL

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, under the vibrant leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, presents an inspiring array of live performances - orchestral, pop, rock, country, jazz, blues, Latin, world music, opera, chamber, Baroque, organ and celebrity recitals, theatrical performances, explorations of film music, dance, comedy, groundbreaking multimedia productions, and an unmatched commitment to commissioning and performing music from the composers of today - at three of L.A.'s iconic venues, Walt Disney Concert Hall (laphil.com), the Hollywood Bowl (hollywoodbowl.com) and The Ford. The LA Phil's season at Walt Disney Concert Hall extends from September to June, and at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford throughout the summer. With the preeminent Los Angeles Philharmonic at the foundation of its offerings, the LA Phil aims to enrich and transform lives through music, with a robust mix of artistic, learning, and community programs.





