GGC Players Will Virtually Open LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS This Month

Lovers and Other Strangers is an evening of five untitled comedic one-acts adding up to less than eighty minutes of brilliant comedy writing and wonderful relatable people seduced by love, arguing about love, marrying with love, cheating with love and confused by love. The play was turned into a hit movie starring Diane Keaton, Gig Young, Richard Castellano and Bea Arthur.

Lovers and Other Strangers debuted on Broadway in 1968. The playwrights are the husband-and-wife team of Renee Taylor and the late Joseph Bologna, who often acted together. Their eleven co-created plays include Made for Each Other; It Had to Be You; Bermuda Avenue Triangle; If You Ever Leave, I'm Going with You; and more. They won an Emmy Award for writing Acts of Love and Other Comedies. The Hollywood-based GGC Players scored a critical and audience hit with their comedy Love Allways, which had an extended run in 2017.

Gloria Gifford (winner of NAACP Best Director Award for Antony and Cleopatra and Much Ado About Nothing) directs the new virtual production of Lovers and Other Strangers. The New York and Broadway- trained director/actress/teacher received an M.A. from the New School, where she studied Criminology after graduating with a degree in Political Science from SUNY New Paltz. She has directed over 75 stage productions, including On Golden Pond (with Salome Jens and Andrew Prine), Our Lady of 121st St. (L.A. Times Critic's Choice), The Tempest, Romantic Comedy, A Bed and a Bar, Summer and Smoke, Wait Until Dark, Love Allways, and many more. A veteran actor with credits on Broadway, in hit films (opposite Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, John Candy and Tobey Maguire), and recurring roles on four TV series, she has also been known as an acting coach to emerging stars and as the producer of the Rebel Planet Short Film Festival in Hollywood. She taught at the prestigious AFI in the Masters Program for six years, and Patty Jenkins (director, Wonder Woman), Brian Dannelly (director, Weeds and Saved) and Gideon Raff (creator, Homeland) were some of her students.

The double-cast ensemble of Lovers and Other Strangers includes Amber Dancy, Billy Budinich, Chad Doreck, Chris Jones, Dan White, Danny Siegel, Dominique Vance, Emme Daigle, Haile D'Alan, Jade Ramirez Warner, Joey Marie Urbina, Joshua Lee Farmer, Justine Estrada, Keith Walker, Kelly Musslewhite, Keturah Hamilton, Kevin Rexroat, Michael Barker, Nancy Vivar, Sabrina Won, Sam Mansour, Stella Pecollo, TJ Martinez, Teagan Wilson.

The subject of love has always provided fertile ground for comedy. In a laugh-packed eighty minutes, Taylor and Bologna demonstrate their mastery of the form.

Written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna. Directed by Gloria Gifford. Produced by Leana Chavez, Chad Doreck, Jade Ramirez Warner. Presented by Jamaica Moon Productions and GGC Players.

WHEN: May 22- June 26, 2021. Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

ADMISSION: $9.00 (plus service charge).

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52157