Interview: Dawn Robinson-Patrick of FAMILY FEST | LUNAR NEW YEAR at The Wallis

The public is invited to celebrate the Lunar New Year (the year of the horse) on Saturday, January 17 with a joyful Family Fest | Lunar New Year, a free outdoor festival from 11:00AM to 2:00PM on the grounds of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The entire family is invited admission free to this event filled with vibrant activities, festive music, dance, and foods inspired by this rich cultural tradition

Paired with the Family Fest | Lunar New Year in the indoor Lovelace Studio Theatre, The Wallis presents The Great Race by the Honolulu Theatre for Youth telling the story of the Chinese Zodiac, directed and written by Reiko Ho. The show weaves a family celebration of Lunar New Year with a retelling of one of the most beloved tales in Chinese folklore through traditional movement, music, and martial arts to show how each animal earned its place in the twelve-year cycle.

THE GREAT RACE. Po Po dumpling master. Photography by Brad Goda

I decided to speak with Dawn Robinson-Patrick about the Family Fest | Lunar New Year’s inception, organization, groups presenting information to the public, family atmosphere & activities, and the youth theatre presentation of The Great Race.

Thanks for speaking with me Dawn about the upcoming event. First, please tell me about your background which led you to become involved with this event.

I am the Director of Programming at The Wallis, alongside Coy Middlebrook. I have long history in the performing arts with over 20 years in programming, arts management, education and performance. Prior to my curatorial work I spent many years as a professional contemporary dancer, performing all over the world. My work has been dedicated to supporting cultural arts organizations that align with diversity, equity, access and inclusion initiatives. The mission and vision of The Wallis, including Family Fest programs align as well.

Tell me about The Wallis’ Family Fest… and how wonderful that this is free to the public. How is it funded?

Family Fest was inspired by our popular and beloved Sunday Fundays in the early days of The Wallis. Today The Wallis continues to offer FREE events for families and young audiences with immersive activities and performances across our beautiful outdoor campus.

Family Fest is funded by donations from individuals, foundations, and government entities. It is highly funded by donations from community members (like you!) Your support helps make Family Fest possible.

Dragon Dancers. Photo courtesy of The Wallis

Tell me about what goes into organizing this event.

For Family Fest and all Wallis programs our teams spend months planning, developing partnerships and designing programs that are highly relevant and responsive to the needs and requests of our communities.

Please describe what is planned for the event.

Family Fest is going to come alive with the sights, sounds, and traditions of Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival which welcomes good fortune, shares happiness, and celebrates new beginnings, presented in partnership with the City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department. Attendees will enjoy family improv and origami making, hands-on art, storytelling, Kung Fu workshops, traditional lion dance performances and more.

What information are you hoping to share with the public about Lunar New Year and/or Asian Pacific Americans? And why do you think it is so important to bring this information to families?

We are hoping that the public comes to have fun, learn something new and celebrate this rich tradition. It is important to provide accessible programs to families, that bring us together, inspire dialogue and is reflective of our cultural communities.

Cold Tofu Improv Comedy Troupe. Photo courtesy of The Wallis.

Tell me more about the exhibits, interactive experiences, foods available, and other fun elements of the festival which will draw families there.

The day of celebration will include performances and engaging activities from Qing Wei Lion and Dragon Dance Cultural Troupe, Cold Tofu Improv Comedy Troupe, East Wind Foundation, Gamin Music, Beverly Hills Public Library, City of Beverly Hills Parks and Recreation and DJ Moni Vargas.

DJ Moni Vargas. Photo courtey of the artist.

Is there a full schedule of events posted online?

Yes, visit our website at www.thewallis.org

Are you also involved with the presentation of The Great Race by the Honolulu Theatre for Youth, directed and written by Reiko Ho?

Yes. We were excited for the opportunity to present The Great Race as part of our family programming series. Our Family Fest | Lunar New Year celebration was designed in tandem with this incredible story of the Chinese Zodiac.

THE GREAT RACE. Tiger Jumping. Photography by Brad Goda

Tell me about the traditional story being told during the play.

In The Great Race, the audience learns how each animal earned its place in the Chinese Zodiac after the Jade Emperor needs a way to tell time and decrees that there will be a Great Race. The first twelve animals to cross the mighty river will have a year named after them, thus creating a 12-year cycle to mark the passage of time. Each animal crosses the river in its own way with some using brute strength, others relying on their cleverness or working together. These traits are also thought to define people born in that year:

Rat - Quick-witted, resourceful, and persuasive

Ox - Patient, kind, steady, and reliable

Tiger - Fierce, courageous, and adventurous

Rabbit - Elegant, compassionate, and sincere

Dragon - Fearless, warm-hearted, and wise

Snake - Clever, mysterious, and thoughtful

Horse - Energetic, free-spirited, and intelligent

Sheep - Mild-mannered, kind, and peace-loving

Monkey - Creative, lively, and charming

Rooster - Ambitious, meticulous, and smart

Dog - Honest, loyal, and considerate

Boar - Generous, gentle, and optimistic

Tell me what information is being presented and in what formats to draw families inside to see it

This re-telling of one of the most beloved tales in Chinese folklore and features traditional Chinese music, Jingju and martial arts.

What the reasoning for charging $20 per person for this indoor presentation rather than not making it part of the free festival?

The Great Race is part of our presented program series in the Lovelace Studio Theater. The charge is to support the cost of the production and bringing the wonderful Honolulu Theatre for Youth group to The Wallis.

Is this Family Fest | Lunar New Year a one-time event or are you planning to present it elsewhere?

Family Fest | Lunar New Year is a one-time event. However, Family Fest continues on June 7 with different programming. Visit www.thewallis.org for more information

What do you hope families will be talking about after they leave the festival?

We hope they leave feeling excited about their experience, and looking forward to the next Family Fest.

Anything else you would like to share about yourself, the organizers, or the festival in general?

The Great Race is a ticketed performance with all seats priced at $20 is at 11:00AM and 2:00PM. For information about the entire Family Fest and tickets for The Great Race, visit www.thewallis.org.

Come enjoy both The Great Race and Family Fest | Lunar New Year. The Wallis advises wearing comfortable clothing and shoes. Umbrellas and shady areas are available, and you are welcome to bring a blanket for a picnic!

Thanks so much!