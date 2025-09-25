Full Cast Set for PETER PAN at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Cathy Rigby

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Mirada Theatre has revealed the full cast set to join one of the most iconic and legendary “Peter Pans” of all time, the previously announced Cathy Rigby, starring as “The Narrator” in its upcoming production of PETER PAN GOES WRONG, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields and directed by Eric Petersen (La Mirada Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong).

PETER PAN GOES WRONG will begin performances on Friday, October 31 at 8 pm and Saturday, run through Sunday, November 23, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The team behind the hilarious hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, bring their trademark comic mayhem to the J. M. Barrie classic Peter Pan. The much-loved members of “The Cornley Drama Society” once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and (of course) disastrous results.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Joining Cathy Rigby as “Francis,” “The Narrator,” and “Cecco,” the cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG will feature (in alphabetical order): Nick Apostolina as “Max,” “Michael Darling,” “A Mermaid,” and “The Crocodile,” Steven Booth as “Jonathan” and “Peter Pan,” Reggie De Leon as “Dennis,” “John Darling,” “A Mermaid,” and “Mr. Smee,” Regina Fernandez as “Sandra” and “Wendy Darling,” Josh Grisetti as “Chris,” “Mr. Darling,” and “Captain Hook,” Trent Mills as “Robert,” “Nana the Dog” “Peter’s Shadow,” and “Starkey,” Jamie Morgan as “Trevor,” Louis Pardo as “Gill” and “A Paramedic,” Nicole Parker as “Annie,” “Mrs. Darling,” “Lisa,” “Tinker Bell,” and “Curly,” and Ixchel Valiente as “Lucy” and “Tootles.” The Swings are Bella Hicks, Grant Matthew Hodges and Danny Montooth.

Cathy Rigby (The Narrator) is a Tony-nominated actress and legendary performer best known for her iconic portrayal of “Peter Pan,” a role she played over 3,000 times on Broadway and national tours. Her career in theatre spans more than four decades, with starring roles in Annie Get Your Gun, The Wizard of Oz, Seussical the Musical, Paint Your Wagon, and Steel Magnolias. She has performed on Broadway, in regional theatres across the country, and on international stages, captivating generations of audiences.

Before her theatrical success, Rigby was a two-time Olympic gymnast and made history as the first American woman to win a medal in world competition. She went on to spend 18 years as a sports commentator with ABC Sports, covering major events including the Olympic Games. She was inducted into the Gymnastics Hall of Fame for her contributions to the sport.

Cathy and her husband, Tom McCoy, are the producing team behind the “Broadway Series” at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, where they have proudly presented acclaimed productions for over three decades. They are deeply grateful for the City of La Mirada’s continued support of the theatre and its unwavering commitment to the arts.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP