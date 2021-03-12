Fox Theater Presents LIVE STREAM VACCINE: THE SECOND DOSE

Friday nights featuring live music from awesome local bands are back! Last year's Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure series was a great success and introduced many new faces and talented musicians to the Fox Theater stage.

Now, the company has announced a new lineup in Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose Presented by Visit Bakersfield.

Up first are Country music artists Big Elk, Gregor Ross, and Chris Elkins on March 12, 2021.

You can tune in live on Friday nights at 7PM with 23ABC's OTT/app stream, which is free to watch on your phone, tablet, and/or television with an internet connection. It is also available on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Concerts will also go live through the company's Facebook Page.

Are you a local business interested in being a Show Sponsor for this series? Send an email to matt@thebakersfieldfox.com for more details!

Performance dates and artists are subject to change at any time. You can also tip your favorite bands on the night of their live stream concert. More details to come.

Learn more at http://thebakersfieldfox.com/event/live-stream-vaccine-the-second-dose-big-elk-gregor-ross-and-chris-elkins/.