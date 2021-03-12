Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fox Theater Presents LIVE STREAM VACCINE: THE SECOND DOSE

Up first are Country music artists Big Elk, Gregor Ross, and Chris Elkins on March 12, 2021.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Fox Theater Presents LIVE STREAM VACCINE: THE SECOND DOSE

Friday nights featuring live music from awesome local bands are back! Last year's Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure series was a great success and introduced many new faces and talented musicians to the Fox Theater stage.

Now, the company has announced a new lineup in Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose Presented by Visit Bakersfield.

Up first are Country music artists Big Elk, Gregor Ross, and Chris Elkins on March 12, 2021.

You can tune in live on Friday nights at 7PM with 23ABC's OTT/app stream, which is free to watch on your phone, tablet, and/or television with an internet connection. It is also available on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Concerts will also go live through the company's Facebook Page.

Are you a local business interested in being a Show Sponsor for this series? Send an email to matt@thebakersfieldfox.com for more details!

Performance dates and artists are subject to change at any time. You can also tip your favorite bands on the night of their live stream concert. More details to come.

Learn more at http://thebakersfieldfox.com/event/live-stream-vaccine-the-second-dose-big-elk-gregor-ross-and-chris-elkins/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Theatre 40 Presents HOUSE ON THE HILL Opening On March 27 Photo

Theatre 40 Presents HOUSE ON THE HILL Opening On March 27

Los Angeles Womens Theatre Festival Offers Free Workshop, March 27 Photo

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Offers Free Workshop, March 27

Center Theatre Group to Hold Free Virtual Events for Theatre Students and Early-Career Pro Photo

Center Theatre Group to Hold Free Virtual Events for Theatre Students and Early-Career Professionals

Los Angeles Womens Theatre Festival Auctions Celebrity Memorabilia Photo

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Auctions Celebrity Memorabilia


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1
  • FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes
  • Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year