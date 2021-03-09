Fox Theater Opens Dates Through April For Custom Messages Displayed on its Marquee

The Fox Theater in Bakersfield has opened up dates through April 2021 to have messages displayed on its marquee.

The Fox Theater Foundation is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization and has been the heart of downtown Bakersfield since 1930. Due to the global pandemic, the theater has had to postpone or cancel many of its shows and have temporarily closed its doors. Even when society gets to go back to business as usual, it will take 6 months to a year after that time to recover from the financial hardship this closure has cost the theater.

The company is thinking of creative ways to help cover essential bills during this time, and have come up with "Marquee Inspired", a unique opportunity for the Bakersfield community to display their own message on the theater's glitzy neon marquee for 24 hours!

Whether it be an inspirational quote, lyrics from a song, a special graduation message, a dare to your favorite artist, or a confession of love, we hope you'll help us preserve this historic landmark and allow us to continue making memories for our community now and in the future. We can't wait to see what fun messages you come up with!

For $200, the theater will display your message on the marquee for approx. 24 hours. Each message will be displayed in all caps at a maximum of 3 lines and is limited to the letter inventory.

For an additional $100, the theater will turn its neon lights on for an hour at sunset for your message to shine brighter downtown. The Fox Theater reserves the right to not approve messages they deem inappropriate, which include profanity, political or religious messages.

Messages will be displayed on a first come, first served basis based on payment approval. Payments will be taken based on a secured payment of credit or debit cards only.

If you're interested in displaying a marquee message, please email us at info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line MARQUEE INSPIRED.