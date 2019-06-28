Forever Flamenco Presents BAILAR ES SENTIR At The Fountain Theatre

Jun. 28, 2019  

Forever Flamenco presents Bailar es Sentir -Flamenco superstar Manuel Gutierrez directs July edition of Forever Flamenca, which features internationally renowned dancer Carmen Ledesma, direct from Andalucia, Spain. Also on the docket: singer José Cortes, guitarist: Andrés Vadin and percussionist Diego Alvarez.

The Los Angeles Times hails The Fountain Theatre's monthly Forever Flamenco series as "the earth and fire of first-class flamenco," and LA Splash says, "Being the sensual, intimate art form that it is... the way you feel when you walk out of a Forever Flamenco performance is pretty darn fabulous."

For more information call (323) 663-1525 or visit www.fountaintheatre.com



