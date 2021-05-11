Enroll Today - UCLA Musical Theater Virtual Institute Weekend!

The Theater Virtual Institutes provide artists with the opportunity to work remotely with our distinguished faculty throughout the year. Students will be able to further cultivate their craft through our intensive acting, camera acting, musical theater and voice-over institutes. Each institute has been carefully designed to nurture every actor and propel them forward into their next phase of development. Participation in these institutes are open to high school, college and professional artists.

DATES

May 28-31, 2021

Musical Theater Virtual Institute (MTVI)

Join the UCLA TFT family today!

Click HERE to learn more