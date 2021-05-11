Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enroll Today - UCLA Musical Theater Virtual Institute Weekend!

Join the UCLA TFT family today! 

May. 11, 2021  
Enroll Today - UCLA Musical Theater Virtual Institute Weekend!

The Theater Virtual Institutes provide artists with the opportunity to work remotely with our distinguished faculty throughout the year. Students will be able to further cultivate their craft through our intensive acting, camera acting, musical theater and voice-over institutes. Each institute has been carefully designed to nurture every actor and propel them forward into their next phase of development. Participation in these institutes are open to high school, college and professional artists.

DATES
May 28-31, 2021
Musical Theater Virtual Institute (MTVI)

Join the UCLA TFT family today!

Click HERE to learn more


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Danny Elfaman Will Perform in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Event at Banc of California S Photo

Danny Elfaman Will Perform in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Event at Banc of California Stadium in October

Full Cast and Crew Announced For ALICE IN WONDERLAND From A Noise Within Photo

Full Cast and Crew Announced For ALICE IN WONDERLAND From A Noise Within

A GOOD DAY AT AUSCHWITZ Will Premiere as an Audio Recording From L.A. Theatre Works Photo

A GOOD DAY AT AUSCHWITZ Will Premiere as an Audio Recording From L.A. Theatre Works

LOVE NOTE Audio Experience is Now Available at Plummer Park in West Hollywood Photo

LOVE NOTE Audio Experience is Now Available at Plummer Park in West Hollywood


More Hot Stories For You

  • MACBETH Will Be Performed at Salzburger Landestheater
  • Digitale Uraufführung: Ballettproduktion ANNA KARENINA von Reginaldo Oliveira
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Salzburger Landestheater Announces 2021-22 Season BETWEEN WAKING AND DREAMING