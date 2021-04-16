Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Encore Theatre Company Presents the First Annual Thespian Street Faire

The event will offer local three performing stage areas, stagecraft booths, and concessions for all ages.

Apr. 16, 2021 Â 
Encore Theatre Company presents the first Annual Thespian Street Faire, running May 22-23, 2021 from 11:00am - 4:00pm.

This community event is sponsored by Encore Theatre Company and will offer local three performing stage areas, stagecraft booths, and concessions for all ages.

General Admission: $10 for Adults, $5 for High School and under

Participation fees:
Groups over 10 - $50
Under 10 - $5 per participant

Each performance slot is 20 minutes max with additional 5 minutes for set up and set down Main Stage will be 12 ft. by 12 ft. for large group groups plus two mini stages. No singing will be allowed.

Dance, Acting, and Musicians are welcome (no wind players due to COVID rules), plus comedians, magician, mime, etc. Social distancing and masks are required when not performing.

Learn more at https://www.encoretulare.org/.


