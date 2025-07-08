Emersion Music Brings MOSAIC to Kirk Douglas Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emersion Music will host its annual concert, MOSAIC, at Culver City's renowned Kirk Douglas Theatre (Center Theatre Group) on August 21, 2025 at 7:30pm. The evening features original works by Emmy and Grammy-affiliated film and television composers, performed by a dynamic string ensemble and brought to life through expressive choreography and movement.

Curator and featured composer Emer Kinsella (Concurrence, Saturn) is joined by a powerhouse lineup of composers including Emmy Award winner Jeff Toyne (Palm Royale), Genevieve Vincent (Fantasy Island), Shirley Song (Exploding Kittens), Tree Adams (NCIS: Hawai'i), and Raashi Kulkarni (Wedding Season). Together, these artists present a program of deeply personal narrative works that explore the themes of transformation, identity, and creative resilience.

MOSAIC is what happens when a film score steps out from behind the screen and takes center stage-inviting you to feel the story through music, movement, and presence. This cinematic concert immerses listeners in vivid soundscapes, narrative arcs, and dynamic live performance. Each piece evokes scenes that extend beyond the screen, illuminated through improvisational interplay between musicians and movement artists. In doing so, the concert reimagines narrative music as something embodied, emotional, and deeply shared.

The Emersion Ensemble, Los Angeles-based instrumentalists fresh off their debut album, return to anchor the performance. In collaboration with local dancers from Friidom's Epiic Group-a rising LA movement collective-they embody Emersion Music's commitment to underrepresented voices and cross-disciplinary dialogue. Together, they expand the concert experience, opening space for improvisation, embodiment, and personal expression.

Funded in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment, BMI, Fine Line Music, First Entertainment Credit Union, The Alliance for Women Film Composers, Culver Arts, and Orchestral Tools.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC