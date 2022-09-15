Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emarosa Releases New Single 'Stay' And Announces 2023 Full-Length Album STING

The 10-track full-length is the band's first follow-up since their massively successful debut in the pop genre, "Peach Club."

Sep. 15, 2022  

Emarosa has released their next flamboyant pop track "Stay" alongside a zany new music video. The memorable, melodic track coincides with the announcement of their highly anticipated album "Sting" set to release on January 27, 2023 via Out of Line Music. The 10-track full-length is the band's first follow-up since their massively successful debut in the pop genre, "Peach Club." The breakthrough release led to a sold-out tour and prestigious placement on the Billboard Charts. "Stay" is one of many dazzling, dance-worthy tracks to give fans a taste of what to expect in early 2023.

About the single:

"Stay really turned into a 'become what you hate' story. That feeling of knowing something is bad for you and you're on the fence but something pushes you over. 'It's such a dangerous hunger I can't help,' something about that to me screams love/hate and passion. You're being hunted, she turns you, and you become the hunter. It's a very vampire/werewolf metaphor. This would have been great if Twilight was in the 80s." - Bradley Scott, Vocalist of Emarosa

About the album release:

"Every album we outdo ourselves. Sting is no exception. No reservations, no holds barred, this record is unapologetic & defiantly confident."- Bradley Scott, Vocalist of Emarosa

If you think you know Emarosa - think again. Bradley Scott (vocals) and ER White (guitar) have collaborated for nearly a decade to transform and energetically renew the group's vision musically. They bravely shifted from the hard rock scene and became leaders of the alternative world with their catchy, dreamy, and wildly successful breakthrough album "Peach Club" in 2019, which soared to claim a top spot on the U.S. Billboard charts upon release and warranted a completely sold out nation-wide tour. After three years to ensure their next move matched their unforgettable landmark release, the band is poised to introduce their loyal audience to a follow-up worthy of their attention. Combine the influences of pop, synth-wave, alternative, and 80's hits and you have Emarosa's upcoming masterpieces. Their modern glittery pop tracks "Preach," "Attention," and "Stay" mark our first glimpse amongst more new singles coming soon via Out of Line Music.

